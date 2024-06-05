IT Vendor Management at Traton Financial Services
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-06-05
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
At TRATON Financial Services we have started the journey to become the provider of Financial Services to all TRATON brands. Today we have a presence in over 65 markets, making us one of the most global private actors in the financial services industry. Do you want to join us on this journey?
We are looking for a skilled IT Vendor Management Specialist to join our team and support the re-negotiation of current and procurement of new core applications.
About the role
The IT Vendor Management Specialist will play a crucial role in our organization by supporting the re-negotiation of current and procurement of new core applications. This position requires a deep understanding of Financial/Banking ERP functionalities, integration capabilities, and the strategic needs of the organization. The role involves close collaboration with the Sourcing organization to align requirements with procurement processes, ensuring that vendor selections and contract negotiations support the IT and organizational objectives.
Key responsibilities
Lead the technical and functional evaluation of potential ERP systems, ensuring they meet the organization's requirements in terms of scalability, integration, user-friendliness, and support. This includes setting evaluation criteria, coordinating demos, and synthesizing feedback from various stakeholders.
Serve as the primary IT department contact for interactions with the Sourcing organization regarding ERP vendors. This involves conveying requirements, participating in vendor discussions, and providing input on the technical and service aspects during the vendor selection process.
Work closely with key stakeholders across IT, finance, operations, and other relevant departments to gather system requirements and ensure the selected ERP solution addresses the diverse needs of the organization.
Offer insights and feedback on technical clauses and service level agreements (SLAs) in contracts drafted by the Sourcing organization, ensuring they align with IT standards and requirements.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field. Master's degree preferred.
Proven experience in vendor management, particularly with ERP systems.
In-depth knowledge of ERP technologies and implementation methodologies.
Strong negotiation and contract management skills.
Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Analytical mindset with the ability to solve complex problems.
Professional in English both in writing and speaking.
Application
If you're ready to take on this exciting opportunity and believe you have the right skills and mindset to thrive in our team, we want to hear from you! Submit your application today and be part of our journey towards digital excellence at TRATON Financial Services.
Last day of application is 26 of June and please note that we do not accept applications over email.
TRATON Financial Services
TRATON Financial Services is a global multi-brand captive finance provider. Services include financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions and additional services. By this, TRATON Financial Services supports transforming transportation. With its brands Scania, MAN, Navistar and Volkswagen Truck and Bus, the TRATON GROUP is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group aims to reinvent transportation with its products, its services, and as a partner to its customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton Financial Services Jobbnummer
8729575