IT Test Analyst

Resurs is a niche bank with an aim for the future. We love new technology and are the first bank in the Nordics to become completely cloud-based. Do you want to grow within the testing domain while contributing to the development of future banking? You've come to the right place.
About us
We offer a workplace with high commitment and great development opportunities. To build an environment that is at the forefront, we recruit curious and driven people whom we encourage by giving responsibility and freedom.
We work actively with leadership, sustainability, and gender equality and are proud of our Resurs spirit, which is characterized by cooperation, openness, and customer focus. We dare to test new ways that lead us to better customer service.
What you will do
As a Tester, your overall responsibility will include planning, development, documentation and execution of tests at different levels - from individual program parts to entire systems.
You will also verify that programs and systems work according to user requirements, established guidelines and regulations.
Your tasks will also include:
Working closely with developers and clients to develop a test strategy for each change.
Determine which tests should be automated and develop test cases for these together with developers.
Follow up and act on test results and communicate to those concerned.
Have a dialogue with the developers about when deliveries should be made to the various test environments.
Provide support for acceptance tests by, for example, announcing what can be tested, producing test data, test environment and login options.
About you
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
Have an education within the IT/Technology field and at least 2 years of professional experience in manual testing.
Experience with Jira, API testing.
Are analytical and thorough.
Have experience of agile working methods, i.e. the mindset to test as early as possible through e.g. test scripts and the like.
Since we are on a transformational journey it is also important that you have a sense of customer journey and business values in software and applications, and that you are passionate about the testing area and interested in new techniques, tools and working methods in testing.
You will have a great possibility to impact the testing domain within Resurs!
More than just a job
The spirit of Resurs is about transformation, our culture, and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we face the world, and manage our business. We're here to make a difference in people's lives and help them make things happen. We want to give the feeling of freedom and opportunity - we want to be the bank that knows the feeling.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
