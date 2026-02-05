It Systems Lead To Ecaps AB
Gazella AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-02-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gazella AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gazella is seeking a hands-on and responsible IT Systems Lead for ECAPS AB - an innovative and growing company in the space industry, specializing in advanced rocket engines and environmentally friendly propellants. The role is central to the organization and combines operational responsibility with continuous improvement of business systems and digital processes. You will take ownership of ECAPS IT and systems landscape in a high-tech, quality-driven environment with international partners, where confidentiality, traceability, and precision are essential. You are expected to initiate and drive improvements aligned with business needs and security requirements.
What ECAPS offers you
You will join a business characterized by innovation, quality, and strong team spirit, working with the development and streamlining of ECAPS' business systems and digital processes. The role offers excellent opportunities for growth for those with a genuine interest and commitment to systems and IT. The position is based in Solna Strand, Stockholm.
Your responsibilities
Lead the operation, maintenance, and lifecycle management of ECAPS IT environment, including infrastructure, end-user devices, and business-critical systems, in cooperation with external IT service providers, as well as plan, lead, and implement IT infrastructure and system-related projects.
• Act as system owner for the company's IT systems, continuously evaluating, improving, and optimizing functionality to support business needs
• Maintain inventory and lifecycle tracking of computers, IT hardware, and other end-user equipment
• Maintain inventory of software licenses and ensure compliant and cost-efficient usage
• Provide first-line IT support to ECAPS employees, including user support and basic troubleshooting
• Collect, structure, and document commonly occurring IT issues and solutions
• Hold and manage administrative rights on company computers, including installation and configuration of software and tools
• Act as the main point of contact towards external IT vendors, system suppliers, service partners, and PC-Net for operational IT support
• Map and analyze the existing IT and systems landscape, identify risks and improvement areas, and propose modern, scalable solutions
• Ensure IT security governance, information classification, risk management, and confidentiality in line with company policies, contractual requirements, and applicable regulations
• Support, train, and guide users to ensure effective and secure system usage across the organization
• Drive and coordinate optimization of system usage and process improvements together with business stakeholders
• Advise company management on IT- and systems-related matters, supporting long-term business and digital strategy
• Provide business support through analyses, reports, and decision-making material
• Participate in upcoming initiatives, such as implementation of a new CRM system, including integration with Monitor ERP and other core systems
Who are you?
You hold a relevant university degree, preferably in engineering, information systems, or a related field. You have experience of working with IT environments and business systems in a role where technology meets business. You are structured, analytical, and able to see the bigger picture in system flows and business processes. You have basic knowledge of CRM solutions, and strong skills in Excel. Experience with Monitor ERP is a plus, but not a requirement. You are comfortable taking ownership and making decisions in an environment with high requirements on quality, traceability, and confidentiality. You work in a structured and precise manner, demonstrate high integrity when handling sensitive information, and thrive in a dynamic and changing environment. You are positive, proactive, curious, and see collaboration as a natural part of your work.
About ECAPS
ECAPS AB is an innovative company specializing in advanced rocket engines and environmentally friendly propellants for the space industry. Our rocket engine fuel offers superior performance while significantly reducing handling and environmental risks compared to conventional alternatives. We are committed to innovation and sustainability and operate under rigorous quality management systems certified according to ISO9001:2015 and AS9100:2016. Join us on our journey as we expand the boundaries of space exploration while making pre-launch handling greener and more sustainable.
Application
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. Do you fit the above profile? Apply today via the application button! For this recruitment, ECAPS AB is working with Gazella as a partner. For any questions, you are welcome to contact Julia Zovko (julia.zovko@gazella.se
), the responsible recruiter for this role.
Rekrytering sker i samarbete med Gazella. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gazella AB
(org.nr 556973-3982)
171 70 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Ecaps Kontakt
Julia Zovko julia.zovko@gazella.se 076-176 01 98 Jobbnummer
9726467