IT Support to Paradox Interactive!
2024-02-16
Step into a tech adventure with Padarox Interactive! A unique opportunity for a gaming enthusiast to dive into a diverse role, tackling everything from software wizardry to hardware magic. Join a team that values your passion for technology and offers a vibrant, inclusive culture.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Paradox Interactive is one of the premier game developers and publishers of strategy and management games on PC and consoles! In this position, you'll play a crucial role in providing day-to-day technical support to your colleagues in the organization. You together with a team of 9 will provide seamless support to 800 colleagues in multiple global offices.
Responsible for day-to-day technical support, your role includes troubleshooting hardware and software issues both on-site and remotely. You play a vital role in the smooth onboarding and offboarding processes, ensuring the seamless integration of hardware, software, and other services. Additionally, you take charge of the functionality of conference rooms and office IT equipment, ensuring a conducive environment for smooth operations. This is a temp job for about 9 months due to parental leave in the team.
You are offered
• Great culture with social hours, board games, and quiz nights
• A great role to deepen your knowledge within tech
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your future career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Configure and troubleshoot software for seamless operations both on site and remote
• Install and set up new computers, addressing hardware issues
• Provide remote support to offices globally, contributing to a smooth tech environment
• Collaborate with the support team on projects for infrastructure scaling and updates
• Ensure the functionality of conference rooms and office IT equipment
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Work experience in support/customer service
• Has an interest in hardware and technology
• Good knowledge of English in both speech and writing as it is used in daily work
It is meritorious if you have
• Work experience in IT support
• Gaming interest
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Service-minded
• Problem solver
• Adaptable
Paradox value attitude and personality. They seek individuals with a positive mindset, knowledge of technology, and a genuine interest in providing top-notch service. It's also important that you thrive in a culture where they embrace diversity in cultures, geographies, and languages.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Paradox Interactive is one of the premier developers and publishers of strategy and management games on PC and consoles. With five million monthly active users, the players are located all over the world but some of the biggest markets are North America, Western Europe, and Asia. Its game portfolio consists of popular franchises such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, and Victoria. Paradox Interactive also owns the World of Darkness brand catalog. Ersättning
