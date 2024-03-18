Bess Technical Specialist
The Utility business unit at Svea Solar is responsible for utility-scale (i.e., very large!) projects. Our solar park portfolio includes Fjällskär (20.7 MW), Sjöbo (18 MW), Hörby (18.2 MW) and others, accounting for 49 MW of operational assets and another 54 MW of assets under construction, including an agrivoltaic park construction in Hova.
With the increasing demand for creating and optimizing our battery energy storage system portfolio, we are now looking for a BESS Technical Specialist.
The role
You will be a part of the Svea Solar Utility Engineering department led by Christian Jansson (https://www.linkedin.com/in/christian-jansson-7b9852108/).
As a dedicated engineer for the battery team, you will play a crucial role in advancing our energy storage solutions.
A BESS Technical Specialist is responsible for various aspects of battery systems, including design, engineering, operation, maintenance, performance monitoring, and optimization. To be more specific, the role is about:
• Designing and engineering battery systems to meet project requirements and optimize energy storage solutions in close collaboration with the sales & development departments.
• Participating in the development of templates, tools & procedures to improve the efficiency and quality of Primary Design deliverables.
• Helping the construction department with technical questions and providing site-based engineering support during project construction and commissioning phases.
• Managing in-house Engineering activities, including energy performance modeling, layout development, and design optimization.
• Monitoring and reporting on the performance of battery systems, providing valuable insights and recommendations.
Are we a match?
To thrive at Svea Solar, we think it's important that you can relate to our values (https://sveasolar.com/en/about-us).
We offer opportunities for professional development and #GrowAsWeGrow. Being a part of a small team means that you have a significant impact on our ways of working and the final result.
It is essential for the role that you have strong technical acumen with the ability to engage effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders. We believe that you have completed your studies in the field of Electrical Engineering or related disciplines. To be a great match, it's good to have:
• High proficiency in AutoCAD.
• Deep technical understanding of battery energy storage systems.
• Deep electrical understanding, both from technical and legislative perspectives.
• Knowledge of electrical standards in Sweden/Europe and utility interconnection standards to ensure compliance and efficiency in projects.
• Knowledge in electrical SLDs, protection, communications, SCADA, and metering systems.
Application
Join us in the power shift towards a sustainable future! You can apply with your LinkedIn profile, and we do not require a traditional CV or cover letter. We will ask several questions during the application process to help us comprehend your profile better.
Read more about our standard recruitment process: https://careers.sveasolar.com/pages/recruitment-process
Diversity & Inclusion
Svea Solar believes that a diverse workplace leads to the creativity that's necessary for the industry to keep on growing in a sustainable & innovative way. We welcome new co-workers from different backgrounds and experiences to represent the diversity of our community and customers.
Background check
For all final candidates, we conduct background checks through a criminal record register.
Feedback
Regardless of the stage of the recruitment process, all applicants will eventually receive an NPS survey. We value your feedback and constructive comments on how to improve our processes.
Read more about Svea Solar Utility: https://careerssweden.sveasolar.com/departments/utility
