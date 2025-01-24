IT Support Technician
2025-01-24
We are now seeking an IT Support Techicianto our team in Tullinge.
As IT Support Technician you will be the first point of contact when it comes to providing on-site support for SmartCella's end users at our offices.The role includes troubleshooting and resolving issues with software, hardware and other IT-related problems. You will work closely with the IT Manager to ensure that SmartCella's IT environment is reliable, secure and up-to-date, and that the users in the organization are receiving in-house support with a high service level.
The role will be on-site five days per week andwill report to the CFO.
Key responsibilities and scope of the role
1st line support of internal users on site for computers, mobile devices, print, network and conference rooms
Responsible for the hardware inventory and PC installations
Management of user accounts and license allocations
Assisting in IT projects and activities
Ensuring IT onboarding and offboarding of users are following the internal procedures
Qualifications & experience
To be successful in this role you need to beself-motivated, curious and service minded as a person. The role requires a "business first" mindset where a functioning IT environment for the end user is always top priority.
Having good communication skills and being fluent in English and Swedish both verbally and in writing is a must. This role is you who havea will to learn and improve within all areas of internal IT Management.
Education/Learning Experience/Work Experience
At least 1 year of experience as a Support Technician or in a similar role
Good knowledge of Windows
A general interest and curiosity in technology
Excellent problem-solving skills
A driver's license
Experience from the life science or IT industry is beneficial, but not a requirement.
Interested? Submit your application today! We will review applications on an ongoing basis and hope to fill the position as soon as possible.
SmartCella is a world-leading biotech company pioneering the future of targeted therapies by combining first-in-class delivery platforms with cutting-edge cell and gene therapies. The SmartCella group consist of SmartCella Holding AB, ProCella Therapeutics AB, SmartWise AB and SmartCella Solutions AB with a total of 80 employees from more than 25 nationalities. Ersättning
