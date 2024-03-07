IT Support Technician
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Join us as IT Support Technician, where you be at the forefront of driving digital transformation initiatives using the latest Microsoft 365 technology. You will be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
About the company
Toyota Material Handling Europe is one of the world's largest suppliers of material handling solutions, both within forklifts and related products and services. The subsidiary Logistics Solutions (TMHLS) which is a central part of the development and innovation part of Toyota Material Handling is located at Lindholmen in Gothenburg. Logistics Solutions develops solutions for warehouse Automation and has 150 employees.
Toyota Material Handling Europe has more than 12.000 employees in 21 sales companies, as well as in development and manufacturing units in Sweden, Italy and France. To TMHLS we are looking for our future member of the IT Operations & Security department.
Job description
As IT Support Technician you will provide IT support (Hardware, software and IT-systems) to our organization of 150 employees.
Your core responsibilities are:
• Support for Windows OS, printing services and other IT services.
• Install, administrate, monitor, troubleshooting and problem solving of general office equipment (desktops/laptops etc.) locally, including security patches, Anti-Virus signatures, network administration, new software updates, and critical IT environment issues.
• Keep inventory of all hardware and software up-to-date, including Licenses, and Support/Maintenance agreements and warranties.
• Perform follow-ups to make sure everything is compliant and order new IT-equipment when necessary.
• Create and update knowledge base articles for common solutions and guidance to access technologies for T-Space portal and e-mail communication.
• Involved in IT related activities including planning, executing and deploy agenda prior to implementation on managed devices.
Your profile
As a person you are customer-service oriented with an ability to create trust and provide a high-level of support to the organization. We believe that finding solutions are a big motivation for you. You are structured and like to help in a professional manner. analytic, creative and have an eye for details. You enjoy teamwork but can work independently.
Requirements:
• Experience in Windows Client Operating System Management and Windows patch management
• Good knowledge in computer hardware, application installation and troubleshooting
• Good communication skills in English, written and verbal
Prefered skills:
• Ability to handle modern IT technologies using tools like Azure, M365, Intune, Hyper-V Virtualization, PowerShell command and scripts
• Manage mobile devices
• General knowledge in Active Directory for user and computer accounts
• Good communication skills in Swedish, written and verbal
Application process
In this recruitment process, Toyota collaborates with Skill. Please apply as soon as possible, as we are continuously conducting the recruitment process and interviews.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Sofie Ilhed, sofie.ilhed@skill.se
.
We look forward to your application!
About us
Skill is a modern competency company with a wide range of services in recruitment, staffing, HR services and skills development. We have strong customer base in technology and industrial companies as well as in IT and tech.
The right people, in the right place, can change everything. When people grow, businesses/companies grow.
People change - everything. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9294". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://skill.se/ Kontakt
Sofie Ilhed sofie.ilhed@skill.se Jobbnummer
8524734