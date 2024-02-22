IT Support Technician
2024-02-22
Job description
Our client is searching for an IT Technician in Stockholm to give the Internal IT support team the
boost it needs to scale its support operations.
Our client boasts a dynamic distributed workforce that stretches the globe and uses primarily Apple
devices with a mix of Windows and Linux laptops as well as various mobile devices. A wide range of
SaaS solutions, that constantly evolve, help improve productivity and you'll be at the forefront of
supporting the user IT needs to ensure they are contributing to the company's mission.
Responsibilities
You will provide excellent IT-support experience to our global personal working from
anywhere.
Be our representative in our IT Bars and other support channels
Manage incoming requests and give personal and remote support on hardware and
software problems to fellow employees
Maintain printers, meeting room technology and other IT related equipment in offices
Administration and support of i.e Google Workspace, JAMF and centralized user
management (LDAP)
Collaborate closely with other teams to make sure alignment remains on a global scale
within the IT Support area
Continuously work with updating support documentation
Perform back office duties
Support senior colleagues in preparations and execution of vendor engagements.
Participate in some IT support improvement initiatives
Qualifications
You are a team player that actively collaborates with your team, and in other locations, to
find solutions to problems.
You stand behind our values and live them to the fullest.
You are self-motivated and active with the ability to work independently.
You are dependable, have a sense of urgency and are able to meet deadlines.
You have communication and customer support skills, maintaining a professional
demeanor at all levels of the business.
You are flexible and willing to adapt to fast and often occurring changes.
