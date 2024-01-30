IT support Technician
2024-01-30
IT Infrastructure Support Technician - Stockholm
Join our dynamic team at ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, a leading global provider of security solutions, as an IT Infrastructure Support Technician. At ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, we are committed to creating innovative and secure solutions that empower our clients to thrive in an ever-evolving digital world. As part of the Global IT division, you'll be at the forefront of driving technology excellence, supporting end-users, and contributing to exciting infrastructure projects.
What would you do as our IT support Technician
As an Infrastructure Support Technician, you will play a vital role in providing IT support to our users and participating in the implementation of IT initiatives. In this role, you'll collaborate with colleagues worldwide, fostering a unified approach to technology, processes, and best practices. You would also be:
Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks, ensuring their smooth operation.
Providing comprehensive user support, both remotely and on-site, to address system issues and inquiries.
Troubleshooting hardware and software problems, diagnosing faults, and executing necessary solutions.
Setting up new user accounts, profiles, and addressing password-related issues efficiently.
Supporting the implementation of new applications and technologies, ensuring seamless integration.
Managing and maintaining records of software licenses, hardware components, and supply stocks.
Actively participating in our Green IT initiative to reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainability.
The skills and experiences you need
A relevant IT educational background (preferred)
3 - 5 years of relevant IT support experience and knowledge about third line support.
Proficiency in Antivirus and Backups, Software Support, and experience in mixed-vendor, mixed-OS environments (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android).
Strong knowledge of Windows Server, Office 365, Active Directory, Group Policies, and Microsoft Exchange.
Familiarity with office technology platforms, including wireless and wired networks, conference room tech, automation systems, and AV streaming technology.
Competence in Firewalls, Switches, Routers, and hardware/software troubleshooting.
Excellent English language skills, as English is our corporate language. Scandinavian language is a plus.
Previous experience in IT infrastructure or user support roles, adaptability to a changing environment, a genuine interest in technology, and the ability to travel as needed.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Khalil Kabakibi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Khalil.kabakibi@assaabloy.com
.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
