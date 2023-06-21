IT Support Services Manager
2023-06-21
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence in more than 60 countries, we enable businesses to reach everyone in the world, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
We believe equal opportunities are the key to our success. No matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, face captivating challenges, and build skills alongside outstanding people.
The essence of the role
We are seeking a dedicated and driven individual for our IT Support to lead and cultivate continuous growth and development of Sinch's IT Support Services. As the forefront of our IT operations, you and your team will be instrumental in delivering outstanding support to all Sinchers.
You will guide and coach a team committed to addressing technical issues, handling requests, and managing hardware installations. You will also plan daily activities, improve our support structure, drive enhancements in service management, and optimize performance objectives.
As our IT Support Services Manager, you will:
Ensure timely and effective handling of tickets and requests.
Design and implement IT support procedures and policies, such as incident and problem management.
Set clear short and long-term performance objectives, analyze data to identify trends, drive continuous improvement, and foster a proactive working culture.
Take ownership of support-related products and services.
Embrace new technologies, like chatbots and AI, to enhance support offerings.
Understand the needs and challenges of Sinch users and stakeholders to deliver superb service experiences.
Ensure customer satisfaction and end user experience.
You will be a valuable member of the Digital Workspace and Infrastructure leadership team and report to the Head of Digital Workspace and Infrastructure. This role is based in Stockholm and offers a hybrid work model.
Who are you?
We believe you are a self-starter with a growth outlook, committed to achieving both short- and long-term objectives. You are customer and end user focused, coupled with a service mindset, will drive value creation and satisfaction.
Your strong communication skills and collaborative approach will boost effective partnership within and beyond your immediate team. With robust people and personal leadership skills, and an exceptional ability to build relationships with unwavering persistence will be your key to success.
To excel in this role, the following qualifications are essential:
Experience in people-focused leadership and driving organizational development within IT.
Background in IT support or customer service demonstrating a strong understanding of customer-centric approaches.
Proficiency in IT service management tools, such as Jira or ServiceNow.
Familiarity with ITIL or IT4IT framework.
A relevant university degree that aligns with the requirements of the position.
Fluent communication skills in English, enabling effective collaboration within an international environment.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we can only consider applicants who hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship or have a valid work permit for Sweden.
Ready to chase your dreams? Join us on our journey and submit your application in English.
About the recruitment process:
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. We follow a competence-based, structured interview process where your skills, experience and attributes relevant to the role and Sinch will be assessed. As part of our recruitment process, pre-employment testing is used to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role. We acknowledge that there are two parties making a decision in this process and welcome you to ask any questions you may have at any stage of the process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), http://www.sinch.com
Lindhagensgatan 74 (visa karta
)
112 18 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7904223