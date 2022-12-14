IT Support
Boozt Fashion AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Ängelholm
2022-12-14
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boozt Fashion AB i Ängelholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
IT Support
THE OPPORTUNITY
As an IT Supporter at Boozt you will be working closely with the business teams to help and enable their work. Here you will be a part of a small, international and friendly team that loves providing good service to the rest of the organization. You will be given the flexibility to plan and organize your own work. We believe that you as a technician choose the best way to manage good service and solutions for our internal clients.
If you are a person that is curious and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment where every day is different, you might be the person we are looking for.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Daily IT Support covering software and hardware in a mix of Windows and Mac-environment.
Support and maintenance of network (cable and wifi) and meeting equipment.
Take part in hardware and software purchases.
Take part in IT Projects.
Work with and improve IT processes.
YOUR PROFILE
You have a minimum of 3 years of professional experience from a similar role.
Meritorious if you have experience from technical support in a scale up company.
Fluent in Swedish and English, as this is our corporate language (only applications in English will be considered).
Meritorious if you have experience with Google Workspace, Jira, Google Cloud.
Hands on experience with both hardware and software, at Boozt we work with both Mac and Windows environments.
To be successful in this role you have a good understanding of how technology can enable the business to work more efficiently. You enjoy having contact with different business units and have it easy to make IT understandable for people that do not know the area.
Note; the first step in this recruitment process is to conduct an assessment that we send to you by email. This is mandatory to continue in the process.
We look forward to your application!
BOOZT PERKS
Great personal and internal career development
A culture that incorporates our values of trust, freedom, and responsibility
Flexible work environment
Driven and passionate international colleagues
A generous employee discount
Wellness allowance and sports activities, HQ onsite masseuse and medical doctor
A LITTLE BIT ABOUT US
We are one of the leading e-commerce players in the Nordics. We offer our customers fashion, kids, sports, beauty, and home on Boozt.com and Booztlet.com. You can find our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, our Boozt Innovation Lab in the heart of Copenhagen, a data science team in Aarhus, Denmark, our two tech offices in Vilnius, Lithuania and in Poznan, Poland, and our fully automated warehouse in Ängelholm (one of the worlds biggest AutoStores). Our Boozt family consists of +1100 employees from more than 38+ nationalities; we believe that our diverse teams help us build an innovative and vibrant workplace. Would you like to join us on our exciting journey?
We are an equal opportunity employer that embraces diversity and inclusiveness. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boozt Fashion AB
(org.nr 556710-4699)
Produktionsvägen 10B (visa karta
)
262 78 ÄNGELHOLM Arbetsplats
Boozt Warehouse BFC Jobbnummer
7258393