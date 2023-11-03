IT Supplier Coordinator
AB Tetra Pak / Logistikjobb / Lund Visa alla logistikjobb i Lund
2023-11-03
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Would you like to join our team, managing strategic IT sourcing negotiations in a very dynamic, diverse, and global environment?
IT Supplier Management is part of the Finance & Supplier Management organization and responsible for developing and driving the Tetra Pak Information Technology global procurement strategy. As an integrated part of that, we are also responsible for defining and managing our IT Category strategies and our supplier base.
As an IT Supplier Coordinator, you will be responsible for supplier management in line with our Staff Augmentation strategy, following established processes to supply consultants as per defined stakeholders' needs. Responsible for assigned suppliers and to work with our IT stakeholders on understanding requirements to supply consultants matching the skills needed.
We are offering a permanent position, based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As an IT Supplier Coordinator, you will:
Liaison with requester Managers to understand consultant requests.
Identify suppliers, drive sourcing and contracting based on business need in line with supplier management strategies and established supplier base.
Drive compliance to category strategy, supplier base plan, supplier management processes, contracts, and best practices
Ensure correct usage of relevant systems and tools to secure proper consultant management practices.
Provide input to category owner to qualify potential suppliers and keep good knowledge of the IT consultant market, especially in the 4 main sites where IT team operates (Sweden, US, India and Singapore)
Develop and maintain strong stakeholder management relationships communicating results and acts as a proactive Business Partner.
Reporting status of open consultant positions and relevant trends.
Manage escalations related to performance or commercial terms issues.
Other supplier management tasks within the IT category
We believe you have
University bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management or equivalent professional experience
A few years of experience on Supplier Management processes, sourcing, contracting and supplier base management, preferably with global or international experience.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Knowledge of SAP and ARIBA is a plus
As a person you are responsible, reliable, and accurate. You like to collaborate with colleagues all around the world and this is also something that you are used to. You are a good communicator, enjoys negotiations, challenges and working with your skills within stakeholder management.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2023-11-19
To know more about the position contact Monica Arellano +19405941774
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson at +46 46 36 29 64
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8239553