IT specialist inom nätverk och säkerhet
Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Shaya Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Shaya Solutions is not the next generation company - but rather the company of the present and forever of the current times - within IT, Management, and Engineering services.
Hybrid - we combine the benefits of the traditional consultancy firm with the advantages of the traditional consulting broker.
An inspiring work environment for professional growth and personal development then becomes a natural part. With our broad expertise in various fields and close collaboration with clients, we offer tailor-made solutions.
Why should you apply to us beyond the actual role when seeking employment?
Feel free to read 'About Us' here: https://www.shayasolutions.com/om-oss
As well as how our terms and conditions may appear: https://www.shayasolutions.com/guidelines
If you are applying for the role as a subcontractor (referred to as Partner), you can learn more about how we manage that process: https://www.shayasolutions.com/partner
The job (if you're seeking employment) or the consulting assignment (if you wish to be a subcontractor).
About the assignment:
• Location: Stockholm / Hybrid distans (mandatory a couple of days on site)
• Duration: 12+ months
• Start: TBD
•
Apply: as soon as possible
• Extent: 100%
Description
Work tasks:
• Advise parties on security architecture in new solutions to help mitigate vulnerabilities and IT security risks.
• Support and advise development teams on appropriate security controls considering the business requirements, the infrastructure and the solution's exposure.
• Perform IT security assessments in network and datacenter infrastructure with a focus on risk and mitigation strategies.
• Ensure design principles for datacom are in accordance with business requirements and IT security standards.
• Support product owners and help prioritize the mitigation of security deficiencies.
• Analyse on-prem and cloud services from a security perspective. Based on analyses, propose 1) processes that handle threats, vulnerabilities and incidents, 2) improvements in prevention and recovery processes for incidents.
• Review infrastructure communication and firewall opening requests.
• Maintain processes for firewall opening requests.
• Create security requirements for datacentre and network infrastructure.
Mandatory competence and experience:
• A strong security background with an IT-related academic degree or equivalent knowledge and skills acquired through work experience and continuing education.
• Extensive experience of implementing and / or advising on best practices in system and infrastructure security.
• Fluent English in speech and writing and a Nordic language (Swedish, Norwegian or Danish).
• Significant to deep technical expertise and the ability to independently drive security change in all of the following areas:
• Network design
• System architecture
• Data center technology
• Cloud architecture
• Encryption
• Certificate Management (PKI)
• Directory Services (AD)
• Integration / integration platforms
• Clients (PC, mobile devices)
• Email security
• Ability to collaborate and communicate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
How to proceed with the process
• Apply for the assignment through this ad.
• State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
• Upload your CV in word format.
• We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
Upon request from the client/end customers, they do not want us to disclose information about them. Another reason is that Shaya Solutions invests a significant amount of time that isn't compensated upfront unless the assignment is filled, which is why they might be cautious about sharing information for natural reasons.
About Shaya Solutions
Consulting and competence partner within IT, Management, and Engineering services.
We place a strong emphasis on customer/consultant partner satisfaction and quality in our deliveries, and currently operate in 13 locations in Sweden with our base in Stockholm.
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions or concerns.
Advertisement salespeople are kindly requested not to inquire. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Shaya Solutions AB
(org.nr 559058-6649) Jobbnummer
8076539