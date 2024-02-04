Legal & Compliance Manager
Internet Vikings specializes in providing hosting services for the iGaming and sports betting industry, with our primary market and substantial growth centered in the U.S. While the U.S. is our primary focus, we also have operations in Europe and the rest of the world.
We are 50+ dedicated individuals working together to deliver exceptional services and support to our clients worldwide.
We are now in need of a motivated Legal and Compliance manager who can guarantee that our business operations follow all relevant legal and regulatory guidelines and requirements within the industry, as well as legal requirements from our customers.
This role plays a crucial part in maintaining trust and transparency between our customers, local regulators and the company, ensuring a compliant and secure environment that fosters positive user experiences while upholding regulatory standards.
The ideal candidate for this position is professional, highly-analytical, and possesses excellent written and verbal communication skills, especially in English. To prosper in this role, you should have an interest in risk management and upholding Internet Vikings industry's principles.
You'll be focusing on
Compliance Oversight: Monitoring and assessing company activities to ensure conformity with applicable laws, regulations, and industry standards. Develop and implement compliance frameworks and strategies to mitigate risk.
Policy Development: Collaborate with legal counsel to create, revise, and enforce company policies, procedures, and guidelines that align with an evolving legal landscape and industry best practices.
Regulatory Liaison: Serve as the primary point of contact for regulatory agencies, maintain an updated understanding of regulatory requirements and facilitate communication between the organization and regulatory bodies.
Risk Assessment and Mitigation: Conduct regular risk assessments to identify potential compliance vulnerabilities and develop risk mitigation strategies to proactively address issues.
Communication: Communicate regulations both internally and externally.
Customer Contract: Review, draft, and negotiate contracts and agreements to ensure compliance with legal requirements and mitigate risks to the organization.
We are looking for a professional who has
Degree in law or a related field.
1-2 years experience in compliance.
Good knowledge of legal requirements and procedures.
Brilliant oral and written communication skills in English.
Highly-analytical mindset with strong attention to detail.
We offer
Internet Vikings have grown to become the leading provider in their field
A company culture with huge freedom, no micromanagement, and 100% focus on results
Opportunity for professional development and the establishment of an international business network
Strong personal and professional development in an intense and fast-growing scale-up environment
A competitive package on salary, health insurance and health benefits
