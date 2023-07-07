IT Service Technician
Since 2010, Yara Marine Technologies has been at the forefront of maritime emissions reduction, working closely with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in our effort to drive the change towards sustainable shipping. Today, Yara Marine offers a portfolio of green technologies, such as SOx scrubbers, fuel optimization systems, turnkey shore power solutions, and the cutting-edge, advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings. Yara Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Sweden, Poland, and China.
Do you want help us to promote a healthy planet for future generations? We are now looking for a IT Service Technician who will strengthen our IT department.
Main responsibilities
As an IT Service Technician, you will be a part of the IT department which consists of three people. You will be working in close collaboration with the IT Manager and your colleagues to manage IT related ongoing tasks.
You are responsible for on-site and support to the off-site offices, but you will also run projects with the target of improving the business productivity in terms of IT Service Delivery. A big part of the job is to provide technical support to clients, including installing, configuring, and maintaining hardware and software systems. Contribution to the development and maintenance of other products used by the company will also be included in the work tasks. Main responsibilities will be:
Install, configure, and troubleshoot hardware and software systems including computers, printers, conference systems, and mobile devices
Manage user accounts and access privileges, both on-prem and in-cloud
Handle on- and offboarding of the users and make sure they got the appropriate equipment, licenses, and subscriptions
Maintain inventory of hardware and software assets
Train clients on the use of hardware and software systems
Collaborate with vendors and third-party providers to resolve technical issues or obtain support
Maintain or create documentation of system configurations, installations, and support activities
Identify areas of inefficiency in the IT Service delivery process and propose solutions to address them
Create manuals to end-users
Run projects with the target of improving the business productivity
Background and skills
A few years of experience in a similar role
High knowledge of Microsoft 365, focus on Exchange Online and SharePoint Online
Good knowledge of Endpoint Management (Intune)
Good knowledge of Azure
High level of administrative skills
Fluent in English - verbal and written
Personal qualities
To thrive in this position, you have good communication and pedagogical skills since supporting clients are a big part of the job. You have the ability to work independently as well as in a team, are thorough and structured. Since you will have the opportunity to run projects it is important to be proactive and have a self-starter mindset with the ability and desire to finalize tasks. Furthermore, you have a positive mindset and enjoy working in an international environment where you are building new relationships on a daily basis.
What we offer:
We offer an opportunity to be part of a market leading innovative global company in the forefront of green technology for ships. An open and inspiring environment where your energy will make a difference. We provide great potential for personal and professional development.
Yara Marine is committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We believe that creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do. Let's make the world a greener place!
