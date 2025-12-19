IT Service Technical Manager
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a IT Technical Service Manager on behalf of our client.Kravprofil
ABOUT THE CUSTOMEROur successful customer in trucks and buses in Mälardalen needs a consultant. The customer, who has a need of a consultant for the role as IT Technical Service Manager for the People & Culture IT Solutions team. This team supports the customer with Human Resources (HR) IT solutions, encompassing the entire lifecycle, from requirement analysis to implementation and production.THE ASSIGNMENTAs an IT Service Manager at the customer, you will be a key contributor to the People & Culture IT Solutions team. This team supports customers with Human Resources (HR) IT solutions, encompassing the entire lifecycle, from requirement analysis to implementation and production. Customers business is evolving, with a focus on phasing out older applications and adopting new technology. The shift includes replacing local solutions with a more consistent global approach.* Serve as the primary point of contact for IT deliveries to customers Safety and Health* Responsible for daily support and maintenance activities for the application portfolio* Understand business needs and requirements, actively propose and implement solutions with support from solution architects and other IT experts* Representing IT in meetings with the customer* Organize, lead and facilitate meetings with relevant stakeholders* Create, update and maintain documentation to ensure compliance with IT processes and guidelines* Initiate and drive process improvements like incident- and change management to improve customer experienceAssignment duration - As soon as possible until end March where will the assignment be performed: The assignment will be performed in a hybrid set up where we meet one - two times a week in customer offices in Södertälje.REQUIREMENTS PROFILERequired skills/experience:* Operational service delivery management expertise with a strong focus on daily second or third-line support and maintenance* Good communication skills and proactive mindset* Client and Stakeholder management experience in a large global environment* Ability to engage and foster confidence in stakeholders at operational and strategic levels* Basic understanding of infrastructure, integrations, security and automation tools and technologies.* Fluent in English and SwedishGood to have skills/experience:* Technical support knowledge/work in a customer-oriented fashion* Working in a global context* ServiceNowRequired personality traits:* Team player* Structured and well organized* Self-going* Communicative; can communicate issues, needs, and concerns in clear and understandable mannerUppdragslängd: 2026-01-01 till Öppet
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
