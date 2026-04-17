IT Service Owner Customer Portal
Sandvik AB - World Trade Center Stockholm / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB - World Trade Center Stockholm i Stockholm
Do you thrive on driving digital transformation and creating seamless user experiences? Here's your chance to take ownership of a key IT service that shapes how our customers interact with us.
Why Sandvik?
You join a global team committed to innovation and collaboration, where your ideas truly make an impact. Here, you get to:
Be part of a large-scale digital transformation journey.
Work with cutting-edge solutions in a global environment.
Collaborate with passionate experts across IT and business.
Your mission
You take the lead in managing and developing our Customer Portal IT service, ensuring it delivers value and reliability. Acting as the main point of contact for My Sandvik customer portal - our digital interface for customers - you work closely with stakeholders across the organization to align roadmaps and drive improvements.
What you'll do:
Own the full lifecycle of the Customer Portal IT service and related applications.
Coordinate stakeholders, internal teams, and suppliers to ensure reliable delivery and meet agreed SLAs.
Manage IT service budgets, forecasts, and performance reporting.
Drive continuous improvement, governance, and compliance with security and application standards.
Location
The role is based at our sites in Stockholm (World Trade Center) or Tampere.
Your profile
You have a background in IT or business administration and solid experience in leading IT services in a Service Owner or Service Manager role. You're comfortable managing budgets, contracts, and suppliers, and you know your way around information security and roadmap planning. Experience with application management and development in an agile setup is a big plus.
You also bring:
Strong understanding of IT service management principles, preferably ITIL.
Skills in financial planning, forecasting, and contract management.
Ability to lead teams and coordinate with multiple stakeholders.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
You're a natural communicator who builds trust easily and keeps things organized. You spot opportunities for improvement and act on them, and you're approachable and solution-oriented in everything you do.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Riitta Pernu, hiring manager, riitta.pernu@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70-616 90 89
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-266 78 50
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than May 3, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID R0090564.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Business area Mining is a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Applications include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2025, sales were approximately SEK 63 billion with about 18,400 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Kungsbron 1 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sandvik AB - World Trade Center Stockholm Jobbnummer
9861716