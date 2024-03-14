IT Service Manager
2024-03-14
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation, shifting from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of sustainable transport solutions. IT plays a vital role in this transformation, as Scania's success hinges on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support both current and future business needs.
Within Finance IT, we're part of the "Purchase to Pay" group, overseeing financial processes like Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Analytics across all finance operations. With a strong emphasis on innovation and customer satisfaction, we're committed to surpassing expectations and staying at the forefront of evolving technology.
We're seeking a Service Manager who can ignite innovation, spearhead digital transformation, and deliver top-notch IT services with agility and foresight. Join us in a vibrant work environment alongside dedicated colleagues, where you'll play a pivotal role in expanding your expertise across IT and Finance domains. Your key responsibilities will include;
• Service Delivery Leadership: Lead a team of IT professionals to deliver high-quality IT services, meeting or exceeding customer expectations.
• Strategic Planning: Develop and implement strategic plans for IT service delivery, aligning with overall business objectives.
• Process Optimization: Drive continuous improvement initiatives to optimize IT service management processes, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.
• Customer Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, ensuring a deep understanding of their business needs and expectations.
• Incident and Problem Management: Oversee the resolution of incidents and problems in a timely manner, minimizing business impact and identifying root causes to prevent future occurrences.
• Vendor Management: Collaborate with vendors and third-party service providers to ensure service levels are met and contracts are effectively managed.
• Team Development: Foster a culture of learning and development within the IT service team, promoting skill enhancement and career growth.
As a professional you enjoy achieving good results, driving improvements, and are energized by working right in the middle of the action. Taking charge, to secure delivery and eliminate uncertainties by working closely with team and stakeholders. You gain motivation from the range of different tasks within your responsibility, alternating your focus between details and strategy, technology, and humans. Being a Service Manager within Finance IT means developing a wide network of contacts, so we believe dialogue and cooperation comes natural to you. To successfully coordinate with multiple business relations spanning across different organizations, a proficiency in written and spoken English is a must.
We believe you have experience in a related position and one or several of the following meritorious experiences:
• Higher educational degree within IT or equivalent
• Experience of IT support and maintenance
• General IT-knowledge about Cloud solutions, IT-security, infrastructure, integrations, etc
• Strong leadership skills with the ability to motivate and guide a team towards success
• Knowledge and experience in coordinating projects and activities
• Knowledge and experience of agile principles and ways for working
• Meriting with experience of systems in the Finance area
• Meriting with experience from Accounts Payable and Receivable Ersättning
