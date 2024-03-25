IT Service Manager
2024-03-25
We're seeking a talented and driven individual to be the new Service Manager for our CIAM, Federation, Authorization, and Multi-Factor Authentication initiatives.
Are you motivated by supporting change and shaping the future of IT security services?
About us
At Scania, we aim to streamline and secure access to our suite of services and platforms. With a focus on innovation and security, we're dedicated to providing seamless and robust authentication experiences for our stakeholders and customers. Our in-house CIAM, Federation, Authorization, and Multi-Factor Authentication solutions ensure that every interaction within our ecosystem is not only secure but also user-friendly and efficient.
Your Responsibilities
As a service manager, you will lead and drive the development and implementation of CIAM, Federation, Authorization, and Multi-Factor Authentication solutions and collaborate with cross-functional teams to define product requirements and roadmap. You will have close contact with our stakeholders and vendors, plan and prioritize daily work, make decisions, and deliver quality work towards our common goals.
It will be your responsibility to drive product strategy based on market research, customer feedback, and industry trends and to champion best practices in security, privacy, and usability.
Your Profile
You have proven experience in product management or ownership, preferably in CIAM or authentication and a strong understanding of identity and access management protocols and technologies.
You have an interest in leading others and you strive in a position where you can show your people-oriented approach. We appreciate a high ability to work in a structured manner and act proactively as well as a passion for innovation and continuous learning.
Furthermore, you have excellent communication skills and are proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English.
Why join us
We offer you an opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology in a dynamic and collaborative environment and we are committed to diversity, inclusion, and personal growth. At Scania, we believe that diverse perspectives drive innovation and success.
In addition, we have flexible work arrangements and a supportive company culture.
Does that sound interesting? Please apply!
Information and Application
Please contact hiring manager Björn Näslund, bjorn.naslund@scania.com
for further information. The last day of application is the 14th of April.
