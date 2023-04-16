IT Service Manager - M365 Applications
Do you want to make a real difference and make decisions that improve people's everyday lives? At NCC, we can offer you just that! You'll get the opportunity to work in an environment influenced by sustainability, digitalization, and innovation!
We are building for the future - are you ready to help us realize our IT roadmap?
The construction industry is currently facing a development leap where the change agent is spelled digitalization. NCC is leading the way by developing our business and future proofing our IT platform. We are currently recruiting IT professionals who thrive on becoming important players in our digital transformation journey, taking construction to new heights through IT.
You will join the Group function "Finance & IT", which leads NCC 's strategic development and major change programs in the business. Finance & IT is NCC's development and delivery function for IT as well as operations development and research & innovation. We are a Nordic organization with 140+ employees working together closely under one common management. Cooperation in- and between units is key for us to deliver value to NCCs business areas, and therefore we have adapted an Agile team-based setup with focus on collaboration, people and efficient delivery and development.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH47qxW7M94
The role and responsibilities
As IT Service Manager you will have overall responsibility for the end-user facing delivery of M365 application services within our Digital Workplace area. Digital Workplace (DWP) services at NCC include digital services (communication, collaboration, information and workflows) as well as the applications through which these services are delivered. As a Service Manager for M365 applications you are proactively designing, governing and developing our application services on M365. There are two M365 Application Service Manager in the DWP team.
You engage with relevant vendors and suppliers to secure service delivery. You work closely with the key business stakeholders to understand their business demands and requirements.
Main responsibilities
• Governance of M365 application services on the M365 platform.
• Ensure that governance processes are designed, defined and configurations are set up accordingly.
• Service documentation is in place and up to date.
• Service SLA and maintenance, process support, budgeting and ensuring compliance and IT security.
• Conduct life-cycle management activities and follow-up to ensure that the environment is constantly optimized.
• Work to maintain Evergreen environment, supporting and advising on how to utilize the features in the best way at NCC.
• Ensure that current IT and Business activities are digitized and automatized to the highest extent to ensure increased business value.
• Identify and explore opportunities for service and business improvements incl. more efficient use of the available technologies and automation capabilities.
• Collaborate with other IT teams, ServiceDesk, support partners and business units according to defined service governance structures.
• Maintain and develop vendor relationships.
The successful candidate will have:
You are experienced in developing, designing, and managing the complete lifecycle - planning, control and managing of M365 services. You are used to work with connecting business, IT and vendors and the relationships between processes and systems.
You are skilled in stakeholder management and have the ability to understand requirements and turn them into delivered services.
You are passionate to achieve the desired outcome.
• You easily communicate and engage with others, excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
• Excellent ability in English language (oral and written)
• Result oriented and have a passion to perform
• High performing team player with good self-awareness and personal effectiveness skills
• Structured with great skills to capture, plan, structure, communicate and execute an idea from start to finish.
• Experience in working with ITSM processes as the day-to-day operations include managing changes, requests, and problems.
• Professional experience in managing M365. Configure, deploy, and manage Microsoft 365 workloads that focus on efficient and effective collaboration and communication.
• Ambition in leveraging the potential of the entire M365 platform and how the different applications and services work together in the best way.
We are offering
Here at NCC, you are offered a place in an organization with good values, high environmental awareness and a strong desire to succeed. These are contributing reasons why we have many satisfied and proud employees. We are proud to be able to offer our employees great development opportunities in an exciting work environment. We have a good variety of workplaces where you will meet different types of challenges.
Additional information
This position can be in any of our major cities in the Nordics. The position may require travelling, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCCs safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates.
Contact and application
Please register your application with cover letter and CV in English. Selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible but no later than May 15, 2023. For further information on this position, please contact Anders Blankholm, IT Competence Manager, +4560915391 or Karin Österman de Wall, HR Recruitment Specialist, +46790787210.
Build with us and get the best colleagues in the industry!
NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include operations property development, building and infrastructure project contracting, and asphalt and stone materials production. In 2021, NCC had sales of about SEK 53 bn and 13,000 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq, Stockholm. Read more about us and our solutions Here.
