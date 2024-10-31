IT Service Desk Technician
Resurs Bank AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Helsingborg
2024-10-31
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Borås
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Get an idea of the role
As a IT Desk Technician you are a key success factor in our ambition to provide the best possible service to our customer as well as the co-workers at Resurs. You are given the opportunity to influence and develop both yourself and our way of working.
In this role, you take ownership of Resurs incoming cases. Your primary tasks will be to support our colleagues and external customers in IT related matters through ServiceNow, telephone and onsite support. You solve incidents, handle requests and dispatch tickets to other teams. The team is responsible for continuously improving our processes/tools and ways of working
On a personal level
As a person, you are positive and passionate about service and can work independently and in a structured way. You have a genuine interest in working with people and solving challenges with your good problem-solving ability. We see being communicative, socially competent and having a high sense of service as an advantage. You are someone who want to learn more, continue to develop and can maintain calm and focused in stressful situations. You are a team player who enjoys working with others to achieve given goals.
It's a requirement for this role that you have several years ofprevious experience andknowledge in IT. Having experience of working with Windows 10, Office 365 and/or MacOS is an advantage.
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
More than a job
Resurs is a leading bank in the Nordics with a simple philosophy: we want to create balance in people's personal finances. On that foundation, we develop offers and services within loans, savings and payments for retail and e-commerce that are based on people's everyday lives, and that will create long-term value for our customers. And for society. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region.Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
• In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.#LI-LN1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://www.resursbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Kontakt
Ivan Sogorovic ivan.sogorovic@resurs.se Jobbnummer
8987064