IT Service Delivery Manager Espresso House Group
Espresso House Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Solna
2024-10-15
Are you passionate about delivering exceptional IT services in a dynamic retail environment? Do you thrive in a role where you can make a direct impact on both technical solutions and customer satisfaction? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team at Espresso House Group as an IT Service Delivery Manager!
Location: Any Support Office within Espresso House Group with regular travels to the Head Office in Solna.
About the role
As the IT Service Delivery Manager, you will play a key role in enhancing the IT services that support our Coffee Shops and offices. You will be responsible for ensuring our IT systems and service management platforms are reliable, efficient, and aligned with the needs of our business. This is a hands-on role; involving regular visits to our Coffee Shops to gather direct feedback and ensure our IT strategy supports our broader operational goals.
Key responsibilities include:
• Ensuring IT services are delivered on time, within budget, and meeting SLAs, while proactively driving continuous improvement
• Building strong relationships with stakeholders and serving as the primary contact for service discussions
• Leading incident, problem, and change management processes to minimize disruptions and ensure smooth IT service transitions
• Managing vendor relationships to meet service level agreements and drive ongoing service enhancements
• Analysing service performance data and providing regular reports to highlight successes and areas for improvement
• Contributing to the development of our IT service strategy and ensuring that it is executed effectively, aligned with business goals, and cost-efficient
What we are looking for:
• +2 years experience in IT service management (ITIL or similar frameworks), with a proven track record in a retail environment
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills for effective stakeholder engagement, both in the office and on-site at our Coffee Shops
• Analytical mindset to assess service performance, identify trends, and drive continuous improvements
• Demonstrated experience in managing incidents, problems, and service levels to improve customer experience and operational efficiency
• Knowledge of retail IT infrastructure and systems, with a passion for identifying and implementing service improvements
• Project management skills to coordinate and implement IT initiatives effectively
• Proficiency in English and fluency in one Nordic language or German
If you are ready to take on this exciting challenge and drive impactful IT service delivery within a leading retail brand, we would love to hear from you!
Application deadline: October 25, 2024
