IT Service Delivery Manager, Digital Workplace
2023-05-22
General position/description
Do you want to be part of our transformation journey and contribute to developing our digital future? Are you ready for new and exciting challenges? Then we have an exciting assignment for you.
We are now looking for an IT Service Delivery Manager - Digital Workplace, with enterprise responsibility for our Microsoft Office Cloud Environment and Digital Workplace.
We are looking for you with previous experience from a more practical role, but now feeling ready for the next step forward, with an overall responsibility for a service delivery.
You will work in close cooperation with external partners to develop and implement innovative solutions and services.
Our philosophy and strong vision are based upon a cloud first strategy delivered via external partners, which means that supplier and service management is a daily task in your role.
Main responsibilities
• Microsoft 365 incl SharePoint/Teams.
• Workplace Automation (ServiceNow)
• Identity and Device lifecycle management incl Secutity.
• Managing support and troubleshoot end-user issues together with our sourcing partner.
Your profile
We value your passion for technology and your problem-solving mindset. Your innovative and driven personality keeps you one step ahead of the technological advances of our business. You also have the ability to present alternative solutions and challenge "old reality's". You are true team player with an outgoing personality and excellent communication skills to build trustworthy and long-lasting relationships. Your structured and analytical side is key in order to effectively shift between tasks and prioritize the most critical issues.
Requirements
• Degree in Computer Science or equivalent knowledge
• Experience from the Microsoft 365 Platform
• Experience from working with Service management and ITIL
• Fluent in English
Meritorious
• M365 capabilities and Management in Azure
• Experience from working with outsourced deliveries and service partners
• Experience from working in a global environment
• Knowledge in various application integration tools, security technologies and concepts
Additional information
IPCO works for an equal workplace, and we value differences. We believe that the employees' different backgrounds, experience, skills, and personalities contribute to the development of the business. In a recruitment context, a focus on diversity based on, for example, gender, age, and foreign background is a matter of course.
Start date: ASAP
Location: Sandviken/Hybrid
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Mattias Lorvi-Ericson, Recruiting manager +46 70-3142515mattias.lorvi-ericson@ipco.com
Last day of application June 11th, 2023
