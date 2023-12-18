IT Security Engineer
2023-12-18
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels, and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for an IT Security Engineer in our Stockholm office - are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
As an IT Security Engineer, you will manage Viaplay's digital security by building and maintaining digital security protocols, IT security infrastructure, and acting as an IT security SME. Together with the IT Workplace team, your focus is to enable a secure growth journey and digital collaboration. You will be responsible for the Identity and Access Management Lifecycle system. You will act as a link between People & Sustainability and Tietoevry's IAM team. Also, you will plan, implement, and manage security measures (predominantly in the Microsoft Security suite).
Your responsibilities will include:
• Leading IT modernizing projects
• Troubleshooting security and security control problems
• Handle IT security-related incidents that occur
• Regular vulnerability assessments and actively working on eliminating vulnerabilities
• Connect new applications to Azure Active Directory to achieve SSO and SCIM
• Security Advisor to other business units/teams in the organization (For the most part to the privacy, compliance & internal Audit teams)
• Regular IT support to end-users
• System administrator for key IT systems (Slack, Keepit, Templafy, Google, Zoom)
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
• Minimum 3 years of experience in a security engineer role
• Experience with Microsoft 365
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to drive solutions to complex security challenges
• Enjoy working independently in a fast-paced environment
• Relevant education in IT
Our offering
•
We've got the basics covered (and then some)! 30 days of paid vacation every year and extra compensation on top of a parental pay lift.
•
Your wellbeing matters. We have an attractive pension and insurance scheme with full health care coverage should you need it.
•
A safe space to grow and up-skill with the freedom to try new things in autonomous teams. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development, while always making sure you feel supported with regular knowledge-sharing sessions, technical training, mentorship opportunities, and peer-to-peer networks.
•
An innovative environment with yearly Hack Days. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
•
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product - including live sports & pay per view events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here - you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position.
Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page (https://careers.viaplaygroup.com/)
or follow us on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lifeatviaplaygroup/)!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-05
