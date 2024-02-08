Warehouse Associate - Night
Airmiz AB / Lagerjobb / Jönköping Visa alla lagerjobb i Jönköping
2024-02-08
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Airmiz AB i Jönköping
, Göteborg
, Malmö
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are one Europe's fastest growing startups focusing on fast, sustainable and convenient deliveries for e-commerce. Our technology that optimizes our logistics fleet in real-time is based on our world-leading research at KTH allows us to do this more cost- efficiently and environmentally sustainably than anyone else.
Role Overview
In the Role of Warehouse Associate - Night, you will be part of a close-knit team at our terminal in Jönköping. You will work during night and have a crucial role in our operations, responsible for incoming and outgoing volumes , sorting customer goods, handling return shipments and leading the work around loading.
At our terminal, you will be an important part of Airmee's journey to becoming Sweden's best last mile supplier. With great accuracy and with a positive attitude, your contribution will be an important part of our business.
What you will do:
You will be scheduled during night (kl 22:00-07:00) with the following tasks:
• Support the production manager and/or site manager in developing efficient operations and processes.
• Develop clear plans that effectively improves the production flow without compromising the quality and accuracy.
• Lead the grass-root level operational activities with focused objectives.
• Implement improvement changes happening weekly or daily basis in a seamless manner not to hinder the overall efficiency.
• Develop the critical problem solving techniques to resolve the issues at hand during the daily routine tasks.
• Support the production department in ensuring all health and safety measures to develop a more healthy workplace environment.
Employment Type: Full-time, Until further notice
Salary type: Fixed monthly with ob.
This role requires you to work from our logistical terminal in Jönköping.
What we are looking for:
• You have previously worked with warehouse/terminal operations.
• You speak fluent English
• You have a good ability to take initiative in your work.
• You have experience in leading and distributing the daily tasks.
• Can handle several different tasks at the same time.
• You have a forklift card A1-A4.
At Airmee, we aim to make cities more convenient and sustainable by optimizing urban logistics. We think differently and we welcome people from all backgrounds who seek the opportunity to help build a future where everyone and everything can move independently. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit - work with us, and let's move cities, turn by turn.
Why join us?
We're building the next great logistics platform, and we need world-class talent to achieve our vision.
You will be working with a diverse group of talented, motivated and interesting co-workers. We emphasize getting stuff done faster and better than anyone else, while having a lot of fun.
Looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Airmiz AB
(org.nr 559030-8663), http://www.airmee.com Arbetsplats
Airmee Jobbnummer
8456548