IT säkerhetsspecialist med erfarenhet och intresse för IT arkitektur
2023-10-12
Shaya Solutions is not the next generation company - but rather the company of the present and forever of the current times - within IT, Management and Engineering services.
Hybrid - we combine the benefits of the traditional consultancy firm with the advantages of the traditional consulting broker.
An inspiring work environment for professional growth and personal development then becomes a natural part. With our broad expertise in various fields and close collaboration with clients, we offer tailor-made solutions.
Why should you apply to us beyond the actual role when seeking employment?
Feel free to read 'About Us' here: https://www.shayasolutions.com/om-oss
As well as how our terms and conditions may appear: https://www.shayasolutions.com/guidelines
If you are applying for the role as a subcontractor (referred to as Partner), you can learn more about how we manage that process: https://www.shayasolutions.com/partner
The job (if you're seeking employment) or the consulting assignment (if you wish to be a subcontractor).
About the assignment:
• Location: Stockholm / flexible part time
• Duration: 12+ months
• Start: TBD
•
Apply: as soon as possible
• Extent: 100%
Description
The client are now looking for an Infrastructure expert with experience of assessments of security vulnerabilities.
Work tasks:
• Design and automate IT security assessments in all types of IT environments.
Ensure that systems and infrastructure are designed, developed, implemented and monitored in accordance with appropriate IT security standards and procedures. This is, for example, about everything from legacy systems in the backend to customer interfaces, which are accessed from all over the world.
Support product owners and help prioritize security checks based on regulatory and business requirements, the information processed and its exposure.
• Ability to collaborate and communicate to get product owners and system teams to understand what is needed from a security perspective.
Become a security ambassador for the development teams in Value Streams; participate in Program Increment (PI) Planning, System and Solution Demos and Inspect and Adapt (I&A) workshops, when needed.
Advise solution architects on suitable security architecture and propose enabling solutions.
Analyse on-prem and cloud services from a security perspective. Based on analyses, propose 1) processes that handle threats, vulnerabilities, and incidents, 2) improvements in prevention and recovery processes for incidents.
Recommend tools and processes that underpin the security of medium to high complexity solutions.
Competence transfer to development teams when implementing security, by for example creating awareness of vulnerabilities that exist in system components and frameworks.
Suggest secure solutions to systems and infrastructure problems.
Perform security audits as well as risk and integrity assessments.
Mandatory competence and experience:
• A strong security background with an IT-related academic degree or equivalent knowledge and skills acquired through work experience and continuing education.
Extensive experience of assessments of security vulnerabilities.
Extensive experience of implementing and / or advising on best practices in system and infrastructure security, including infrastructure as a code.
Fluent English in speech and writing and a Nordic language (Swedish, Norwegian or Danish).
From deep technical knowledge to knowledge in the following areas, with the ability to drive security change:
• Systems architecture
• Data centre technology
• Network design
• Cloud architecture, e.g. Azure and AWS
• Encryption
• Certificate Management (PKI)
• Directory Services (AD)
• Integration / integration platforms
• Clients (PC, mobile devices)
• Email security
How to proceed with the process
• Apply for the assignment through this ad.
• State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
• Upload your CV in word format.
• We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
Upon request from the client/end customers, they do not want us to disclose information about them. Another reason is that Shaya Solutions invests a significant amount of time that isn't compensated upfront unless the assignment is filled, which is why they might be cautious about sharing information for natural reasons.
About Shaya Solutions
Consulting and competence partner within IT, Management and Engineering services.
We place a strong emphasis on customer/consultant partner satisfaction and quality in our deliveries, and currently operate in 13 locations in Sweden with our base in Stockholm.
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions or concerns.
