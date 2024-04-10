Business IT Project Manager, Battery Production
2024-04-10
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The electrification trend within the automotive business is moving rapidly. For us, this means that we need to prepare for ramping up the production of electric vehicles and help Scania to be sustainable. One major component of electrical vehicles is the Battery.
Included is building a new factory to produce batteries for electrical vehicles. This new plant will work with fully automated equipment for production and logistics. In this new plant, SAP & other IT applications is being implemented to support logistics, production, finance and material planning processes. The implementation is ongoing and will be completed within the coming months. After that will be additional IT releases and other type of projects that needs IT support. We are therefore looking for a new colleague to strengthen our Business IT team within the battery factory.
We are looking for a dedicated and experienced Business IT project manager that enjoys working with challenges and varied demands and who wants to be a part of Scanias way to leading the production business to new heights.
In the role as a Business IT project manager, you will work with implementing SAP releases and other IT related initiatives at the battery factory. You will also work with strategic system improvements and be the link between the battery factory business and the global IT. It includes taking the projects from pre-study to completely implemented in the factory. It is a cross-functional role where you represent the business and requires that you are connected to all parts of the factory like logistics, production, operation but also to other production units within Scania.
What we are looking for
Are you driven by working with continuous improvements? Do you enjoy complex IT projects with focus on supporting the business and with a large number of stakeholders? Are you interested in logistics, manufacturing engineering & production? Then this is the right place and the right assignment for you! We are looking for you who have a developing mindset! You see every challenge as an opportunity for improvement.
As an important part of the Battery production unit, you work with a self-motivated group of employees who are happy to share the large experience they have in the various areas. You belong to the Business IT group called MELS and belongs to the logistic organisation.
Your profile
To thrive in the assignment, we believe that you are a person who enjoys taking responsibility, and who dares to challenge. You are communicative and cooperative, see opportunities instead of problems, and are driven to find solutions together with others. We are looking for you with a relevant educational or work experience background, however, earlier experience in manage IT business projects and SAP EWM is beneficial. You are fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English, and are used to work in Office 365. But the most important thing is that you have the right will, the right drive, and the right interest in developing yourself, together with your colleagues and the business.
This is a journey! Competence is always decisive in the selection of a candidate. At the same time, we strive for diversity within the department.
Your main duties will be:
• Support the implementation of SAP and other IT changes at the battery factory
• Identify, plan and lead improvements in SAP and other IT related projects
• Business analysis connected to SAP and other IT initiatives
• Represent battery factory in global Scania SAP forums
As a manager
My name is Tony Gustavsson and I have been working with operations development and IT solutions for more than 20 years. I am driven by seeing something on a piece of paper coming alive and being implemented into real life. I enjoy working with teams and get motivated by seeing people grow in experience and responsibility. Therefore I will be there to support and coach you so we together can create the right conditions for success. Together we will create the future.
More information
Do you want to know more? Please contact Tony Gustavsson, Business IT Manager MELS.
Phone: +46 73 539 95 05, E-mail: Tony.Gustavsson@scania.com
Application
Submit your CV, cover letter, and relevant certificates. Since screening and interviews will be done continuously, apply as soon as possible, but no later than 30 April 2024.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden.
Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
