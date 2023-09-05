IT project manager within industy to Nexer Mälardalen
2023-09-05
A really hard-to-beat and exciting opportunity for you who are a senior IT project manager, who wants to continue to run large and complex projects with an overall responsibility.
Nexer was created from Sigma IT with the ambition to become the technology company of the future. We are now looking for Project Managers for our focus area - industry. At Nexer, you will be deeply involved in projects of varying complexity where you will be the expert. You will have the opportunity to work with different types of projects from concept studies, feasibility studies, industrialization projects, investment projects to the delivery of finished products. In larger projects, you will be responsible for several sub-projects and collaborate with sub-project managers.
What do we offer?
At Nexer you are encouraged to dream big and make changes happen. As a consultant, you will face fun and exciting challenges! Being a Nexer consultant means a steep development curve with the opportunity to test new industries, workplaces and technology stacks.
Through the Nexer Academy, you will be able to develop internally and in the long run, as well as get certifications in the newest technologies. Our success lies with our skilled employees and our collaborative culture. As a bonus, we offer all our employees what we call passion days, during which you will be able to invest time in yourself and your well-being.
We believe that you:
- Have at least five, and preferably ten years of work experience as an IT project manager.
- Have experience of different project management methods and frameworks, such as Agile/Scrum.
- Are a structured person who is used to planning and follow-up processes.
- Have good communication skills and express yourself well in English, in both speech and - writing.
It is beneficial if you:
- Have certification in project management, e.g. ISTQB.
- Are curious about challenges faced by the industry
- Can communicate and express yourself in Swedish
Most important for us is that you share what we stand for and want to be part of our common culture where we help each other and our customers to succeed.
About you as a person
As a future colleague, we believe that you are a curious and structured person with a deep interest in leading projects and a willingness to share your knowledge and learn from others. You have a customer-oriented attitude and the ability to quickly absorb new information and turn it into creative solutions! In short: We are looking for someone who is eager to solve tomorrow's problems, today!
ABOUT OUR BUSINESS UNIT
Mälardalen
We are focusing on leading change within power, industry and energy, regardeles of the challenges that the client is facing right now. As a consultant in our team, you will get great opportunities to be involved and influence everyday life and future for yourself and all Swedish citizens. In our fantastic team, our consultants are always getting the development and challenges they need. Through Nexer Academy and our challenging project, your developement will never stand still - that is a guarantee we give you!
About Nexer
Our slogan is Promising Future. Why? Well, because we lead the change and constantly strive to find new technological solutions by working with the most talented people in the industry. There is always a smarter way to do something, and we at Nexer find ways to do it! We challenge each other and ourselves every day to think outside the box and help our clients stay ahead of the curve. We offer services in digitalization, IT and R&D. We provide increased customer value and growth for organizations in both the Swedish and global markets. We have also been awarded with Microsoft Country Partner of the Year in Sweden and Brazil - twice!
What about social responsibility? When we say we promise a better tomorrow - we promise not only to our customers and employees but also to the whole world. Through our great social commitment in Star for Life, My Life, Pink Programming and Code Center, we contribute to a better tomorrow for the whole world. As a Nexer employee, you will have the opportunity to make a real difference.
Application
The future is not a distant dream, it is created by the choices you make today. We accept applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait to apply.
If you have any questions, please contact Ronny Axelsson at ronny.axelsson@nexergroup.com
Kontakt
Business Area Manager
Ronny Axelsson ronny.axelsson@nexergroup.com
