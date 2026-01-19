IT Project Manager (Warehouse Systems) - Biltema
A Hub AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2026-01-19
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Helsingborg
, Åstorp
, Landskrona
, Båstad
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
With a wide range of products for the whole family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 190 stores around the Nordic region, with expansion plans for more. The success and vision is based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it easier financially for people to have a high-quality car, boat, home, tools and leisure goods and thereby create a richer leisure time for these people. They go their own way and have therefore chosen to invest in their own operation and development of, among other things, systems, and technical solutions. Biltema Nordic Services is a Biltema service company with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg delivers systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the Group for our Nordic markets.
The IT Project Manager is responsible for planning, executing, and delivering technology projects that support warehouse and logistics operations. This role ensures projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget, while aligning IT solutions with business and operational needs.
The IT Project Manager acts as the main link between IT teams, vendors, and warehouse stakeholders, ensuring smooth execution of initiatives in operational environments.
Key Responsibilities:
Plan, execute, and close IT projects in line with agreed scope, timeline, and budget.
Define project objectives, deliverables, and success criteria in collaboration with stakeholders.
Manage project plans, milestones, risks, and dependencies throughout the project lifecycle.
Lead IT projects related to warehouse environments, such as system integrations, upgrades, migrations, or process-supporting tools.
Work closely with warehouse and logistics stakeholders to gather requirements and manage expectations.
Coordinate system deployments and changes ensuring minimal operational disruption.
Act as the main point of contact between IT teams, vendors, and operational users.
Maintain clear and consistent communication with all stakeholders.
Lead cross-functional project teams, fostering collaboration and accountability.
Escalate risks, issues, and blockers proactively.
Manage changes to scope, schedule, and resources as needed.
Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards and business requirements.
Maintain project documentation, including plans, status reports, and post-project reviews.
Experience:
Strong background in IT project management.
Experience working with Agile, Waterfall, or hybrid delivery models.
Solid risk, dependency, and stakeholder management skills.
Experience managing IT projects in warehouse or logistics environments.
Familiarity with operational systems such as warehouse, inventory, or logistics-related platforms.
Ability to work effectively in time-critical, operational contexts.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Start: By agreement
Working hours: Standard office hours with the possibility for hybrid work.
Location: On-site presence is required at least two days per week at the Halmstad warehouse to work closely with operational teams and support project delivery, as well as one day per week at the Helsingborg office.
Type of employment: This assignment is a recruitment, and the employment will be directly with our client. Salary, terms, and conditions are discussed separately.
The recruitment process is managed by A-hub. Therefore, Biltema Nordic Services requests that all inquiries regarding the position be directed to A-Hub. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7072095-1795540". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://jobb.a-hub.se
Helsingborg C (visa karta
)
252 78 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
A-hub Jobbnummer
9691310