IT Project Manager (EDI & Intersystem Integration)
2024-09-26
SAMAT is a European sensitive products transport and logistics expert. As part of our continued expansion in the Nordic region, we are seeking an experienced IT Project Manager to lead the integration of our business applications with a focus on EDI and intersystem exchanges. The position is fulltime and based in Helsingborg.
We offer a dynamic work environment with the opportunity to contribute to business-critical projects. SAMAT also offers an inclusive and collaborative workplace culture with opportunities for professional development and advancement.
Please apply as soon as possible.
About the position
You are offered a challenging and developing position in an international environment within a successful group. You will work with professional and dedicated teams on a regional level and with the Headquarter in France.
The IT Project Manager will be responsible for managing integration projects, particularly focusing on the EDI systems and intersystem exchanges of SAMAT's IT business applications. You will gradually also be working with SAMAT's Transport Management Systems (TMS). This role will initially focus on supporting the Nordic business units, ensuring the reliable and efficient integration of IT solutions.
You will lead projects from requirements gathering through to implementation and production, ensuring compliance with SAMAT's policies and regulatory constraints, while also coordinating with stakeholders internally and externally.
You key responsibilities will be to:
• Manage EDI and intersystem exchanges, ensuring the smooth operation of data flows.
• Lead IT integration projects from conception to implementation, including requirements analysis, planning, and post-launch monitoring.
• Collaborate with business units, IT teams, and suppliers to deliver high-quality solutions.
• Optimize and enhance business applications in alignment with the group's strategic needs.
• Ensure proper documentation and user training for each project.
• Stay up to date with technological advancements and recommend relevant innovations.
• Ensure compliance with regulations and internal policies in all delivered solutions.
Infrequent travel will be required in Europe.
You will report to the Group CIO and have a dotted line to the Directors of the Business Unit West and International in Helsingborg.
Your profile
You probably have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.
We believe that you have at least 5 years of experience in IT project management, with a focus on EDI and business application integration. You have a thorough understanding of EDI protocols and standards, such as EDIFACT, ANSI X12, and XML.
Excellent communication skills orally and in writing in Swedish and English is required for the position.
Familiarity with transport industry is meritorious. Previous experience of Transport Management Systems (TMS), Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle relational databases and/or Microsoft Azure is valuable. A previous professional background from an IT consultant firm and/or working in an international environment would be a plus.
To be successful in the position we believe that you are/have:
• Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple stakeholders and priorities
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
• Highly organized, self-motivated, and able to work independently
• Strong problem-solving capabilities and the ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical teams
• Reliable, proactive, and always striving for continuous improvement
During the recruitment process, we use occupational psychology testing for candidates selected for interview and a background check for the final candidate.
About the organisation
SAMAT is a European-sized family business. Transporting hazardous substances is a challenge. SAMAT has been facing it every day for 40 years. Our tanks and containers crisscross European roads to meet our customers' expectations and provide them with bespoke services in terms of chemicals, hydrocarbons, air and liquid petroleum gases.
Our turnover in 2023 was 345 Million Euros, we are over 2 575 employees, and we have offices in 10 countries in Europe.
Please visit https://www.samat.com/en
