IT Project Manager 2515

IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of IBM. A fast-paced and dynamic work environment that appears to be both necessary and creating value for our clients through the services we offer. Our head office is in Malmö. IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB works with clients in most industries. You will gain further indepth knowledge in several areas, offers and services and you will work with experienced consultants in the world's largest IT companies. One thing is certain, you will develop and grow, by your colleagues, mentors and through the training you will receive. Want to use your technical training and make a real difference? If you are passionate about technology and want to realize your ideas into solutions for our customers, then hang on and become one of us at the IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB.
An IT Project manager leads and is accountable for the success of projects and programs. They are responsible for an array of activities, including initializing and planning projects, developing project cost structure, tracking and reporting project deliverables, managing risk, managing contracts, and applying project management processes and tools. An IT Project manager applies proven methodologies and techniques to ensure consistent delivery of high quality services and/or solutions which meet client requirements and expectations and fulfill IBM's obligations.
Primary Responsibilities
• Achieve all the objectives and complete the project to customer satisfaction using standard IBM Project Management processes.
• Develop, own and document the project plan including a Milestone Plan.
• Produce regular status reports for management.
• Monitor and maintain project progress, contain costs, and resolve issues where
• necessary.
• Use a change management system to manage changes to the project plan.
• Manage the risk and Escalate issues when senior management action is required.
• Achieve a satisfactory hand-over with appropriate publicity at project completion and run a project debriefing.
• Achieve overall Project Quality as defined in the Project Quality Plan.
Desired Experience:
The incumbent should have experience in atleast one of the technology streams as listed below. In case the profile is shortlisted for further rounds, details about the role will be shared as well.
SAP Stream:
7+ years of experience in technologies like SAP CRM, SAP ECC, Hybris, SAP ABAP, S/4 HANA, HANA DB and SAP Cloud platform cross multiple SAP domains (legacy, HANA, SAP cloud platform). Should have relevant experience in Integration concepts and middleware technologies like SAP Process Integration (SAP PI), BPM, BRM, Cloud Platform Integration (CPI), EDI and API Management. Should have experience with SAP Cloud Platform services like CPI, Open connectors, API & Integration advisor for Integration requirements. Must have experience in integrating cloud systems like Ariba, C4C, SuccessFactors with ERP core.
Business Intelligence Stream:
7+ years of experience in technologies like Python, Mongo and Teamcity, SSAS Tabular Cubes, Azure Dev-Ops, Automation and Cloud deployments. Person should have sound knowledge in creating tabular models using DAX queries, Standard time intelligence functions. Exposure in SSIS, SSAS, SSRS design & development. Very good knowledge in SQL, DWBI; Knowledge in Power BI, Azure BI will be helpful. Person should be experienced in end-to-end DW design, development and implementation along with knowledge on data modelling techniques and DW Concepts. Knowledge in implementing hierarchies, relationships and roles, and calculated Measures and dimension tables.
Development stream:
7+ years of experience in technologies like Java, Spring booth Microservices, Message queues like Kafka, Tririga integration.
Minimum 7 years of experience in analysis, design, development, and application deployment of large-scale Java centric enterprise applications Minimum 7 years of deep developer experience in TRIRIGA and/or other IWMS application. Experience in J2EE (JSP, Servlets, EJB, XML, JavaScript, Java) and/or .Net. Working knowledge of RDBMS platforms and SQL including ORACLE, MS SQL Server and/or Sybase SQL Anywhere. Experience in BIRT, Crystal Reports
7+ years of experience with Middle-ware tools (ParaSoft SOA , SOAP-Ui ), open source testing tools (Selenium, JMeter & Jenkins). Should have experience in working with CI/CD tools Dockers and Kubernetes. Managing GitHub for code repository and command lines for automation test execution in Continues Integration (CI). Should be experienced in Sterling Order Management, Inventory Visibility, Order Fulfillment, Delivery Modules and options on Sterling, Order Deviations. Must have experience in Sterling Technology related solutioning, designing, development, configuration and customization and have end to end knowledge of the Sterling Technology solution.Desired Certification(s)
PMP: Project Management Professional
PRINCE2 certified
CPAM
