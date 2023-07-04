IT Product Owner - Jira & Confluence
Are you passionate about technology and employee experience? Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues at a world leading company? If yes, look at this opportunity! Our team Collaboration Platforms are looking for a new colleague to join our team at the headquarters in Lund. We are looking for an IT Product Owner - Jira & Confluence within Axis. In this position you will work closely with the core of the organization and your contribution will be very important for Axis' continued growth!
Your future Team
You will be part of a team called Collaboration Platforms in Information Systems Department, consisting of 14 wise and supportive colleges. The Collaboration Platforms team, works with the latest technologies and helps enable seamless collaboration and a level playing field for all users, regardless of their physical location.
Your role
You will be the IT Product Owner of an agile Team primarily working with Jira and Confluence, but other Atlassian products are also managed within the team. Your main tasks will for example include:
*
To manage and priorities the product backlog to maximize the value of the product
*
Manage the application roadmap related to both the technical platform and application
*
Manage workshops together with the business and solution experts to identify improvement areas and the need for future functionality
*
Manage gap analysis related to new requests and new solutions
*
Manage vendor relations including agreement negotiations, license management and future needs
*
Manage the work related to Information Security Management including system documentation, risk analysis, system logging etc.
*
Work together with our Infrastructure team with continuous improvements related to monitoring and system performance
Who are you?
We are looking for a team player who finds it easy and stimulating to work with people spread out in our own organization. Like us, you value teamwork and want to contribute to our great team spirit. You are creative and like to share your ideas and knowledge with others. You have experience in working with standard applications, preferably in both on-prem and cloud environments.
We'd love to hear that you have:
*
University education in systems science, computer science, computer design, technology or equivalent
*
At least three years' experience from working with Jira and Confluence
*
Understands agile working methods: Scrum and Kanban
*
Has good knowledge in Swedish and English in both speech and writing
What Axis have to offer:
Openness is an important word and heard about in many companies, but at Axis it is part of our core. Our greatest asset is the ability to collaborate. We know that good ideas can come anytime and anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. Are you a person who likes to be where the action is taken place, make a difference and help us get a world in a slightly more positive direction, you will feel at home with us. We constantly work actively with our culture - where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are important parts. We want you to enjoy working with us and therefore we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika, Friday cake, bonus program, fitness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bike, to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates an inspiring working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. If you have any further questions, please contact the recruiting manager Halldor Hreimsson, Manager Collaboration Platforms email:
Please note that we are only considering candidates who are willing to work from our headquarter in Lund, Sweden. We review applications continuously!
#JoinUs
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
