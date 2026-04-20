IT Pricipal-Enterprise Architect
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Datajobb / Skövde Visa alla datajobb i Skövde
2026-04-20
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
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Key Responsibilities & Tasks
Strategic Alignment: Translate business strategy into actionable technology roadmaps and target architecture.
Architecture Development & Governance: Create, maintain, and enforce architectural principles, standards, and blueprints
Technology Scouting & Standardization: Evaluate, select, and govern technologies (cloud, integrations, AI/Data stacks) to ensure long-term value and reduce legacy debt.
Stakeholder Management: Collaborate with stakeholders across development, asset management, finance, and commercial functions.
Digital Transformation: Lead initiatives in cloud migration, integration-led transformations, and AI readiness.
Mentorship: Act as a mentor for Solution Architects and help mature the overall architecture function.
Required Skills & Qualifications
Experience: 15+ years of relevant experience in enterprise architecture, technology strategy, or IT transformation.
Technical Expertise: Deep knowledge of cloud platforms (Azure,AWS, Google), API-first strategies, integration patterns, and modern data stacks.
Framework Knowledge: Proficiency in frameworks such as TOGAF, ArchiMate, or SAFe.
Soft Skills: Strong communication skills (ability to explain complex technical ideas to non-technical stakeholders), leadership, and a collaborative mindset.
Languages: Fluency in English is essential, while proficiency in Swedish is frequently required or considered an advantage.
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, IT, or similar.
AI and Data Governance: High demand for architects who can design data platforms for AI/ML adoption. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-05
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696)
541 87 SKÖVDE Jobbnummer
9865528