IT Operations Specialist Espresso House Group

Do you thrive in a hands-on IT environment where you can make a direct impact on infrastructure and service optimization? We are looking for an IT Operations Specialist to join the team at Espresso House Group, helping us deliver secure and reliable IT services across our Coffee Shops and office locations.
Location: Any Support Office within the Group with regular travels to the Head Office in Solna
About the role
As an IT Operations Specialist, you will play a critical role in maintaining and enhancing our IT systems, ensuring the performance and availability of core IT services. Reporting to the Head of IT Operations, your mission is to safeguard our IT environment and digitize workflows to meet evolving business needs.
You will work closely with internal teams and external providers, representing the IT department in key business initiatives and projects. By ensuring our infrastructure and systems run smoothly, you will help align IT services with the company's goals while driving continuous improvements.
Key responsibilities include:
• Maintaining and troubleshooting IT applications, ensuring optimal performance and minimal downtime
• Monitoring services to enhance efficiency and reduce costs
• Ensuring the functionality of IT systems across all locations, including hardware setup and maintenance
• Coordinating and executing small IT projects to support business objectives
• Implementing measures to improve service quality and efficiency, tracking success through user feedback and issue resolution
• Documenting IT processes and managing knowledge resources, while educating users on new technologies
• Supporting compliance with IT security policies and practices
What we are looking for:
• 3-5 years of experience in IT support roles, with strong troubleshooting and problem-solving abilities
• Solid technical knowledge in IT service delivery, with a focus on modernizing and securing IT infrastructure
• Hands-on experience in incident management and root cause analysis
• Customer service-oriented with excellent communication skills
• Certifications such as CompTIA A+, Network+, Security+, MCSE, CCNA, or ITIL Foundation are a plus
• Familiarity with IT service management frameworks like ITIL, adapted to a retail environment
• Excellent organizational skills, capable of managing multiple tasks in a fast-paced operational setting
• Collaborative mindset, able to work cross-functionally within teams
• Understanding of service monitoring tools, performance metrics, and change management processes
• Fluency in business-level English and proficiency in one Nordic language or German
If you are ready to contribute to a dynamic IT team and help optimize our technology landscape, we would love to hear from you!
