IT Operations Manager
2024-12-27
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 900 employees in several countries.
The position Cambio is seeking an experienced IT Operations Manager to lead and scale the operations of our growing IT infrastructure, ensuring high availability and performance across a large-scale, complex environment. Your responsibilities will include managing both internal systems and customer-facing solutions, with a focus on hybrid infrastructures that span on-premises, cloud, and managed services. You will play a key role in shaping and implementing strategic plans for IT operations, driving efficiency, and securing compliance across the organization. If you thrive in high-impact roles and have extensive experience in managing large-scale IT environments, we'd love to hear from you!
In this role, you will manage a team of approximately 20 full-time employees and 10 consultants across multiple locations, including Stockholm, Linköping, and Colombo (Sri Lanka). You will be part of our IT management team and will collaborate closely with other department leaders.
Key responsibilities:
Lead and manage large-scale IT operations, ensuring high availability and performance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.
Develop and execute long-term strategies for scaling and optimizing the organization's IT infrastructure.
Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and manage security protocols in a complex, geographically dispersed environment.
Lead a high-performing team across multiple locations, fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement.
Requirements
Proven experience in IT operations management.
Good understanding of IT infrastructure and systems.
Familiarity with network administration, system security, and performance management.
Familiarity with ITIL processes such as incident, problem and change management.
Experience from compliance regulations affecting IT organizations.
Great communication and leadership skills.
Proficiency in Swedish and English, both written and oral.
It's a bonus if you have: Master's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or equivalent experience.
Place of employment: Linköping, Sweden
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment:Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located andhave the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
