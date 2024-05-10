IT Operations Engineer
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
Tobii Dynavox is dedicated to enhancing digital collaboration and fostering a secure growth journey for our users. We are currently seeking an IT Operations Engineer experienced in Microsoft Azure to join our global team.
As an IT Operations Engineer, you will be responsible for deploying and supporting Microsoft Azure environments, collaborating with our development team to architect cloud-native solutions, and contributing to the automation and continuous improvement of our cloud deployment processes. Your expertise in Azure services, automation tools, and problem-solving mindset will be essential in ensuring the security and robustness of our infrastructure.
In this role you will:
Managing the deployment, oversight, and support of our Microsoft Azure environment.
Collaborating closely with the development team to devise cloud-native solutions that prioritize scalability, resilience, and cost-efficiency.
Contributing actively to the automation and ongoing enhancement of our cloud deployment and operational workflows.
Utilizing various Azure platform services including Entra, Intune, Sentinel, Defender, and others to uphold a secure and reliable infrastructure.
Contributing in the management off infrastructure in datacenters in US and SWE
We believe that you have:
A minimum of three years of hands-on experience in IT operations.
Comprehensive knowledge and practical expertise in data communication and relevant Microsoft applications.
Demonstrated proficiency in designing, implementing, and managing solutions within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem.
Direct experience with Azure's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, Azure Networking, and Azure Security.
Familiarity with automation tools and scripting languages such as Azure CLI, PowerShell, or Terraform.
Understanding of cloud-native architecture principles and microservices.
Please address your questions to Mikaela Nilsson and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website (please send your application in English). The application should include motivation to explain why you are the right candidate for this position. We're looking forward to your application!
Where we stand:
We believe diversity not only enriches our workplace culture, but also gives us a strategic advantage. Working with people from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives helps us all become better communicators, better problem solvers, and better human beings. Our differences make us stronger.
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.
