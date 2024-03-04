IT Lead Procurement solutions
Vattenfall AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-03-04
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Vattenfall IT is the internal provider of IT for the entire Vattenfall Group. With 1.400 employees located in Germany, Poland, The Netherlands and Sweden, we contribute to our international business success. Vattenfall IT is part of the Strategic Development department. We accelerate the journey to become fossil free within one generation. We have a view of the future, and together with the business set the path for Vattenfall. Every day, we deliver to make sure that Vattenfall runs ever more effectively and efficiently. We drive initiatives for Vattenfall through collaboration: within Strategic Development; with our colleagues in the business; and with outside partners. Trust from our stakeholders; holistic perspective; and strong competence are key assets and critical success factors.
Job Description
International collaboration and innovation; a versatile role managing projects; Isn't this the ideal job for you?
Within Transformation & Corporate IT, our Corporate & Common Solution Management team (YICM) is managing large and generic SLA's & midsize and large projects. We have a strong business orientation and we are delivering both business-driven and IT-driven projects linked with the Procurement but also the overall SAP ERP roadmap. Within this international team we are now looking for the right person to fulfil a IT Lead for Procurement solutions.
As our IT Lead Procurement solutions you will be responsible for supporting our Procurement department in implementing global IT solutions and consulting their long-term IT strategy across the whole organization, in multiple locations. You will work closely together with both IT and Procurement colleagues; developers, third-party vendors, key users and other stakeholders, on a global level.
You will join an international IT team managing large and midsize IT solutions and project in the Procurement area. Joining this team now is interesting, since we are running a transformation programs aiming for a global system landscape with harmonized setup and delivery processes, servicing 20.000 users, using state of the art solutions.
Main responsibilities
Supporting SF Procurement in Vattenfall to develop maintain solution enabling their targets and vision
Supporting the in-take of new requirements following business needs or legal requirements
Providing input in defining the long-term strategic requirements for the delivery area in regards of application functionality and infrastructure.
Participating in group harmonization and knowledge sharing initiatives related to project management.
Mapping business requirements on the right technical solution
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with:
Minimum 4 years relevant work experience in IT project management
Experience of working with SAP solutions
General project methodology knowledge
Relevant consultancy experience in the area of IT and Procurement solutions
Background in requirement engineering and/or solution architecture
Good organizational and problem solving skills
Proactive and independent team member
Stakeholder management and good communication skills
University degree in IT or other technical study, or apprenticeship completed technician
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna, Sweden
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Per Burman per.burman@vattenfall.com
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00 Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO).
We welcome your application in English no later than March 17th 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Vattenfall AB Jobbnummer
8513434