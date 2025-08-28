IT Internal Auditor
2025-08-28
Internal Auditor with focus on IT
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation. Find out more: www.traton.com
Role Summary
In this role you will be responsible to coordinating, participate in and execute focused internal audit activities within IT Management and Information Security around the world. You will have the opportunity to collaborate with an international and talented team of professionals to make a meaningful impact on our company. The objective is to ensure the integrity, security and compliance of our IT environments. Your work will directly support our mission to uphold robust governance and risk management. In practice that means gathering information and data about how the business works, analyse, and present recommendations that drive (positive) change.
This is a hybrid role with approximately 25-30% international travel. The position is primarily based in Södertälje, but for the right candidate, other locations may be considered.
Job Responsibilities
Participate in the development of and execute on the internal audit plan and programs that identify and assess risks to our company's governance, risk management, compliance, and internal control processes with special focus on IT Management and Information Security
Evaluate the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls, policies, and procedures, and recommend improvements as needed to the IT Management and Information Security
Conduct audits of IT Management and Information Security processes and practices to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, industry standards, and internal policies
Work collaboratively with an international cross-functional team. Utilize data analytics tools to perform analysis and identify trends, anomalies, and potential areas of risk
Evaluate the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls, policies, and procedures, and recommend improvements as needed
Act as Lead Auditor frequently in complex and sensitive internal audit projects within IT Management and Information Security. Lead from planning to completion, ensuring that all audit objectives are met within the defined timeline and budget
Prepare reports on audit findings and recommendations to senior management and other stakeholders
Secure that internal audit activities are carried out in accordance with external and internal requirements
Secure that significant key risks are identified and that audits within IT Management and Information Security areas are as relevant as possible regardless of where they are performed and by whom
Who you are
Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, information systems, cybersecurity, accounting, finance, business administration, law, science or a related field
Strong interest in IT Management and Information Security.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Fluency in other languages is a great advantage like French, Spanish, Italian, etcetera
Strong interest in governance, risk management, compliance, and internal control principles and best practices in the financial services industry, IT Management and Information Security.
Proficiency in data analytics tools and techniques, including data mining, data visualization, and statistical analysis is a plus
Strong project management skills, including the ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.
A positive mindset, with the ability to build positive relationships with stakeholders at all levels of the organization
A willingness to learn and grow within the role, with the potential to obtain professional certification in internal auditing or related field (e.g. Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Information Systems Auditor, Certified Fraud Examiner) in the future.
We are looking for a candidate with a minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience or more.
This is Us
You will be part of a small and highly collaborative team of approximately six members, including the manager. The team is primarily based in Södertälje, Stockholm, and despite some members working remotely, collaboration is continuous and closely coordinated. In this role, you will report directly to the Audit Manager.
TRATON AB Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-25. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have any questions regarding this recruitment process, please contact Pamela Regazzo, Audit Manager Non-Regulated Entities, TRATON Financial Services Audit at pamela.regazzo@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9481585