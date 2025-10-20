IT Infrastructure Technician - Gothenburg
Justera Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-10-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Göteborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Finspång
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are looking for a skilled IT Infrastructure Technician to join a global engineering and technology organization, supporting advanced infrastructure environments critical to engineering and research operations. This is a hands-on, onsite role based in Lundby, Gothenburg, as part of the Onsite Support Team within the Data & Simulation Platform function. You will be responsible for delivering high-quality Time Critical Support (TCS) and ensuring smooth operations in test labs, simulation environments, and other technical engineering domains.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide Time Critical Support (TCS) for engineering applications and infrastructure in Test and Lab environments.
Troubleshoot and resolve local infrastructure and end-user issues in coordination with global IT support teams.
Manage local SLA dialogues with key stakeholders to ensure timely and effective support.
Lead and mentor offshore TCS team members to promote a collaborative and self-reliant work culture.
Deliver 1st and occasionally 2nd line on-site IT support with a focus on FactoryPlace PC environments and gateway solutions.
Maintain regular communication with end-users, ensuring expectations are met and feedback is gathered.
Install, configure, and maintain hardware, software, and peripherals across engineering environments.
Conduct scheduled and ad-hoc system upgrades to address security vulnerabilities and ensure compliance.
Administer engineering computers and specialized devices such as test cell equipment, HIL, VR, and IoT systems.
Participate in global IT projects and provide on-call support as needed.
Utilize ServiceNow and follow ITIL practices for incident and service management.
Requirements:
Minimum 5 years of experience in IT infrastructure or technical support roles.
Solid background in hardware, software, and networking support.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills with a customer-first mindset.
Ability to remain calm and effective under pressure.
Proficiency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
A proactive, open-minded approach and willingness to engage with emerging technologies.
Preferred Skills and Certifications
ITIL 4 Foundation certification (required).
SAFe certification (nice to have).
Experience working in engineering or R&D environments.
Basic competence in network troubleshooting (LAN/WLAN).
Familiarity with FactoryPlace environments is a strong advantage
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Deepali hrteam@justeragroup.com 793449594 Jobbnummer
9564511