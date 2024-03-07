IT Infrastructure Engineer
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-03-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Join our cool infra-team as a Microsoft 365 Infrastructure Engineer at Toyota Material Handling Logistic Solutions! In this position you will have the opportunity to be at the forefront of driving digital transformation initiatives using the latest Microsoft 365 technology.
About the company
Toyota Material Handling Europe is one of the world's largest suppliers of material handling solutions, both within forklifts and related products and services. The subsidiary Logistics Solutions (TMHLS) which is a central part of the development and innovation part of Toyota Material Handling is located at Lindholmen in Gothenburg. Logistics Solutions develops solutions for warehouse Automation and has 150 employees.
Toyota Material Handling Europe has more than 12.000 employees in 21 sales companies, as well as in development and manufacturing units in Sweden, Italy and France. To TMHLS we are looking for our future member of the IT Operations & Security department.
Job description
We are looking for a person acting both as the TMHLS Gothenburg IT Operations and Security as well as a person serving our ongoing build-up of a global Toyota Software R&D entity, with focus on both organization and defined products. This role will be a key function to have an efficient, seamless & secure experience for our software development organization. This role will reside in the Software Development organization, and you will report to Software Development. The work field is across the whole organization within Logistics Solutions in Gothenburg.
Core Responsibilities:
• Infrastructure Design and Implementation:
• Architect, design, and deploy robust Microsoft 365 infrastructure solutions tailored to our organizational needs, ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate Microsoft 365 services with existing infrastructure and applications seamlessly.
• Platform Optimization and Performance Tuning:
• Proactively monitor and optimize the performance of Microsoft 365 services, leveraging analytics and best practices to enhance user experience and maximize efficiency.
• Implement automation and scripting solutions to streamline administrative tasks and improve operational workflows.
• Security and Compliance:
• Develop and enforce security policies and controls to safeguard Microsoft 365 tenant data against cyber threats and compliance risks.
• Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies to proactively address security vulnerabilities and enhance data protection measures.
• Troubleshooting and Incident Management:
• Serve as a subject matter expert for troubleshooting complex issues related to Microsoft 365 infrastructure components, ensuring timely resolution and minimal disruption to business operations.
• Implement effective incident management processes and collaborate with support teams to escalate and resolve critical incidents promptly.
• Documentation and Knowledge Sharing:
• Maintain comprehensive documentation of Microsoft 365 infrastructure configurations, procedures, and best practices to facilitate knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.
• Provide training and mentorship to internal teams on Microsoft 365 administration and infrastructure management principles.
Your profile
Requirements:
• 3+ years of relevant work experience
• Proven experience in designing, implementing, and managing Microsoft 365 infrastructure solutions in enterprise environments.
• Strong expertise in Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, and other Microsoft 365 services.
• In-depth knowledge of networking principles, Active Directory, Azure AD, and identity management technologies.
• Proficiency in PowerShell scripting and automation for Microsoft 365 administration tasks.
• Fluent in English and preferably in Swedish
Preferred skills:
• Linux system administration & bash scripting.
• Experience with IaC using tools such as Terraform/Biceps and ansible.
• Basic knowledge in network infrastructure
As a person you are analytical and have good problem-solving and communication skills. You are driven and proactive and thrive in a humble environment.
Application process
In this recruitment process, Toyota collaborates with Skill. Please apply as soon as possible, as we are continuously conducting the recruitment process and interviews.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultant, Sofie Ilhed, sofie.ilhed@skill.se
.
We look forward to your application!
About us
Skill is a modern competency company with a wide range of services in recruitment, staffing, HR services and skills development. We have strong customer base in technology and industrial companies as well as in IT and tech.
The right people, in the right place, can change everything. When people grow, businesses/companies grow.
People change - everything. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9293". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://skill.se/ Kontakt
Sofie Ilhed sofie.ilhed@skill.se Jobbnummer
8524741