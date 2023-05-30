IT Engineer
Hasselblad is one of the world's most renowned camera brands. Hasselblad Group is headquartered in Gothenburg and has subsidiaries in Denmark, Germany, UK, USA, China and Japan. With a mission to produce the world's best camera systems and with an expertise acquired over more than 80 years, Hasselblad has earned a leading position in the global market for professional photographic equipment.
We are currently looking for IT Engineers to join IT team located in the Hasselblad headquarter in Gothenburg. For this role, we are expecting you to take care of various IT support related tasks within Europe region. You are practical, have work experience in information construction, IT equipment maintenance and IT service support, have good knowledges of PC, server and network.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Provide IT support for Hasselblad's main offices in EU.
Be responsible for helpdesk service, IT asset management as well as infrastructure operation and maintenance (e.g. network, server storage, computer room maintenance);
Maintain close contact within the organization to ensure the local management standard and regulation are consistent internally.
Identify and suggest possible improvements on IT structure and services.
REQUIREMENTS
Certification in CCNA and ITIL is a plus.
Fluent in English, Swedish and Chinese mandarin are merits.
Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
Highly skilled at self discipline, problem solving, service minded and communication.
In return, as a Hasselblad employee you will be part of an international environment where you will learn and share new skills with a diverse team every day. You will be offered employment conditions according to the collective agreement as well as various employee benefits including but not limited to health insurance, wellness allowance, lunch benefit, team-building activities, refreshments and much more.
WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE A PART OF THE HASSELBLAD TEAM?
Please send your CV and a short cover letter in English with "SW2206IEAF + your name" in the subject line to recruitment@hasselblad.com
We will continuously review applications and you will be contacted if we consider you are a good match for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-29
E-post: recruitment@hasselblad.com Omfattning
Victor Hasselblad AB
Utvecklingsgatan 2 (visa karta
401 23 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Hasselblad AB, Victor Jobbnummer
