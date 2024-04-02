IT Engineer - Identity and Access Management (IAM)
2024-04-02
Despite healthcare spending at an all-time high, patient waiting time is getting longer, and patients aren't accessing the quality of care they deserve. At Kry, we believe we can play a fundamental role in changing this. For the past seven years, we've been on a journey to deliver and fix healthcare, for less.
As Europe's leading digital healthcare provider and one of the largest healthcare providers in Sweden, we believe that providing accessible and affordable healthcare has never been more important. Our vision has been consistent and clear: great healthcare for everyone. Do you share our vision and want to be part of shaping the future of healthcare?
We are currently looking for a new IT Engineer - Identity and access management (IAM) colleague to the IT Productivity Applications team. The team's goal is to enable smart ways of working to all our amazing colleagues at Kry using great tools.
About the job:
As an IT Engineer with Azure Active Directory (AD) / Entra expertise you will work with analysing, building and maintaining flows for identity and access management. This includes integrations with the HRIS and other business supporting applications, configurations, automations, documentation and implementation of both backend and end user facing solutions.
You will continuously analyse the current workflows/processes to identify areas of improvement within Azure AD / Entra with the end goal to create a great end user experience from onboarding to offboarding.
You will use PowerShell and MS Graph in order to script and automate IAM processes and also in integrations in downstream systems.
You will participate in projects, stakeholder management, design discussions, and implementations with the objective to apply state of the art solutions.
You will join a team that owns several productivity tools and consists of members with different specialities . Therefore we are looking for you who thrives on learning other tools and contributes to the teams' tasks developing and maintaining these tools. The team manages tools outside of the Microsoft specialisation scope such as Salesforce, Zendesk, Make, Miro, Slack etc.
Who you are:
You have 4-5 years relevant experience of working with IAM flows implemented in Microsoft Azure AD / Entra and supporting technologies.
You are up to date with state of the art setups in Microsoft solutions.
More specifically, knowledge within Azure AD / Entra and IAM flows is a must, as well as scripting competence in MS PowerShell and MS graph. General knowledge in the rest of the M365 suite is considered a plus.
It's a plus if you have experience from working in fragmented IT environments and technical setups as a result of company acquisitions.
You are a user-oriented, positive team player and sharing knowledge is something you do and encourage.
You enjoy helping others by interpreting technological needs and transferring them into functional solutions.
You are excited by the prospect of new challenges and continuously improving the experience for our employees.
You are a curious person that feels excited to join a team where we strive to learn from each other and challenge the ideas of one another.
Join us and shape your future as well as ours!
If you think you're up to the challenge, come and help us to grow, innovate and develop! A diverse workforce is an absolute necessity for anyone with a vision like ours: to provide great healthcare for everyone. Therefore we celebrate differences and are committed to creating an inclusive environment where all employees can truly belong and thrive. We offer a hybrid way of working where we aim to be at our great office at least 3 days a week to cater for a great relationship with our colleagues.
About Kry/Livi
Kry/Livi is the European leader in digital healthcare, allowing patients to see a doctor, nurse, or psychologist online within minutes. We also combine digital with physical care, transforming how millions of patients access healthcare. Headquartered in Stockholm, we are committed to improving the world's health through innovation, one patient at a time. In Sweden and Norway we are called Kry. In the UK and France, we operate under the name Livi.
