IT Engagement and Delivery Manager (756147)
2024-11-05
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for an IT Engagement and Delivery Manager (Local IT Manager) based in Gothenburg or Linköping, Sweden.
In this role you will have the overall responsibility for the Enterprise IT environment at sites Gothenburg, Linköping and Fornebu (Norway), which consists of well-defined service areas such as computers, monitors, network connectivity, printers, video conferencing equipment and local IT support.
You will also ensure that our IT processes are maintained, developed, and carefully monitored.
You will focus on the IT delivery at the sites, working close with your IT Management peers in Sweden and the local support teams at the site. You will have a close dialogue with End users and Stakeholders in the business, having a "customer first" mindset and always striving for an increased User Experience. You will manage our IT Suppliers and together you will ensure Operational Stability and End User Satisfaction.
You will act as IT change driver / Project Manager where you run everything from smaller projects at the site to larger IT change projects that improve the IT environment even on a global level.
We want to think that you are driven by new technology and sees it as a challenge to find intuitive secured solutions and processes that solve our End users and Stakeholder's requirements as quickly and efficiently as possible with the aim to create value for them.
You will be an important part of our Digital Transformation journey, supporting key Stakeholders to understand our IT offerings and collect feedback with the aim to provide an IT delivery that meets the Stakeholder needs. You will, in close dialogue with the business Stakeholders, identify local/regional business requirements and coordinate with Product Areas for solution & prioritization.
What you will do:
• Be responsible for the IT environment at site Linköping, Gothenburg and Fornebu (Norway)
• Deliver cost efficient IT solutions with the aim to improve the User Experience
• Provide input to forecasting, ensure cost control and financial reporting
• Drive and coordinate local IT projects and initiatives
• Engage globally with IT Management peers to ensure alignment of Stakeholder requests across geographies
• Work close with our IT Suppliers to ensure Operational Stability and End User Satisfaction
The skills you bring:
• Education: MSC, MBA or equivalent through experience
• Minimum years of experience: 5 years
• Domain experience: IT Management
• Proven ability and leadership to act in a multi-stakeholder environment
• Strong People skills
• Strong change/project management skills
• Strong presentation and communication skills
• Ability to speak Swedish and English fluently
Additional requirements:
• Knowledge sharing & collaboration skills
• Self-motivated, takes initiative, flexible, reliable
• Agile mindset
• Strong networking skills
• Understanding of the IT industry and trends
We look forward to your application with CV in English.
Primary location: Linköping or Göteborg, Sweden.
Please note that we do not accept, proceed, or respond for applications sent via e-mail.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Linköping
