Role Overview:
We are seeking a structured and service-oriented IT Customer Support Technician to provide initial technical support to end users and ensure efficient handling of IT-related incidents and service requests.
Key Responsibilities:
Act as the first point of contact for IT support via phone, email, and ticketing system
Register, categorize, and prioritize incoming incidents and service requests
Perform initial troubleshooting related to hardware, software, user accounts, and network connectivity
Provide guidance and support to users in a clear and professional manner
Resolve issues at first contact when possible, according to established procedures
Escalate complex incidents to second-line or specialist teams when required
Document all actions, solutions, and relevant information in the ticket management system
Follow internal processes, SLAs, and IT security policies
Contribute to knowledge base updates and continuous service improvement
Qualifications and Skills:
Basic to intermediate knowledge of IT environments (Windows OS, Office applications, common business systems)
Understanding of hardware, peripherals, and workplace IT equipment
Experience with ticketing systems is an advantage
Strong problem-solving skills and a structured approach to tasks
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal
Customer-focused mindset with a professional and service-oriented attitude
Ability to work independently as well as part of a team
Ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment
Personal Attributes:
Responsible and reliable
Patient and pedagogical when supporting users
Adaptable and willing to learn
Positive attitude and collaborative approach
