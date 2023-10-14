IT Consultant
About Consulting Company :
We are the consulting organization who wants to empower innovation by creating and developing sustainable solutions and businesses with human centered design thinking for the strategic synergy of interactive systems. We strive to move forward with our clients by shaping future towards a more intelligent and sustainable world.
Job Description
We are looking for experienced IT consultant with the UX UI user experience design expertise for development of applications and business analysis to join us. We value product, services and system design driven thinking.You will be involved in shaping designs of the products to develop user centric innovative digital solutions considering the aspects of business viability, technical feasibility and sustainability.
Your Profile & Competence
• Good knowledge and understanding of product development design process to research, explore, ideate, design and validate solutions.
• Understanding of latest tools and softwares to design digital product solutions such as mobile applications and websites.
• Effective coordination and communication with a cross discipline mindset.
• Capability to understand and visualize product and user interaction through user journey mapping.
• User testing, A/B testing.
• Good sense of visual design and experience building techniques so as to communicate and articulate solutions in a adequate and advance way.
• Bring concepts to life with lo-fidelity / Hi-fidelity sketches and prototypes.
• Plan and facilitate workshops to explore problems and solutions with stake holders and users.
• Driven and ambitious person to collaborate and integrate with our team environment with integrity and honesty.
• Experienced and qualified with a degree in Business development, Design, Interaction design or relevant fields with focus on product and services development.
• Preferably experience in developing solutions for the product design industry.
• Project work exhibiting 3- 5 years of working experience or more.
• Excellent command of English required. Multilingual capable enough to understand and interact in Swedish or languages such as Urdu, Hindi.
