Tech & Data Manager
2024-01-29
Key Responsibilities:
Data Analysis & Interpretation:
Interpret complex data sets to discern trends, opportunities, and challenges.
Convert data insights into effective business strategies.
Product Development:
Oversee the creation of new products from ideation to market release.
Collaborate with various departments to enhance existing products and develop new ones.
Market Research:
Conduct detailed research in the Asian market to identify potential customers, competitors, and trends.
Develop recommendations based on research outcomes.
Cross-Cultural Communication:
Serve as a liaison between the European team and Asian market, fostering business relationships.
Guarantee clear communication and understanding of market-specific needs.
Project Management:
Oversee project timelines, resources, and budgets for diverse clients and initiatives.
Maintain high standards of delivery for client projects.
Required Qualifications:
Demonstrated experience in data analysis and product development.
Extensive knowledge of the Asian market, backed by experience in living, working, or studying in the region.
Exceptional analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Proficiency in API integration tools.
Fluency in English; knowledge of an Asian language is advantageou
Personal Attributes:
Strong intercultural communication skills.
Innovative, strategic mindset.
Ability to work collaboratively across cultures.
