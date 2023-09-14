IT Consultant

Innovative Heads are looking for a Senior Java Developer. A large project that needs Java System Developers with high competence, long experience and who are independent and can lead and support others.
The project will use an agile approach, Scrum / Kanban.
Competence requirements
The consultant must:
• have experience of working as a System Developer Java for at least 5 years,
• have experience of developing stand-alone applications that interact with each other and deliver a common solution (microservices architecture) in at least 4p,
• have experience of working agile (Safe, Scrum, Kanban),
• have experience of leading and conducting workshop in assignments such as Lead developer, assignment leader or similar,
• have experience of being a System Developer for at least 5 years in IT organizations and / or authorities (with at least 100 employees)

