IT Consultant - Web and Multimedia
Diditra AB / Datajobb / Skövde Visa alla datajobb i Skövde
2024-07-17
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Diditra AB i Skövde
We are seeking a skilled IT Consultant with expertise in web and multimedia to join our team. The successful candidate will provide strategic advice, develop and implement web solutions, and create engaging multimedia content.
About the Company:
DIDITRA AB is a dynamic company based in Skövde, Sweden, specializing in providing innovative IT solutions. We are dedicated to enhancing our clients' digital presence through cutting-edge web and multimedia services.
Responsibilities:
• Consult with clients to understand their digital needs.
• Design and develop responsive, user-friendly websites.
• Create multimedia content, including graphics, videos, and animations.
• Manage projects from inception to completion.
• Provide technical support and training to clients.
• Implement SEO strategies and analyze web traffic.
Requirements:
• Proficiency in web development languages (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and multimedia tools (Adobe Creative Suite).
• Strong creative skills and ability to produce high-quality digital content.
• Excellent project management and organizational skills.
• Strong communication skills in both English and Persian (Farsi).
• Minimum of 5 years experience in web and multimedia consulting.
• Relevant work experience in web and multimedia consulting.
Qualifications:
• Experience with content management systems (CMS) like WordPress or Joomla.
• Knowledge of UX/UI design principles.
• Familiarity with video editing software (e.g., Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere).
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Knowledge of modern web frameworks and libraries (e.g., React, Angular).
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
E-post: iman@diditra.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "IT Consultant". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Diditra AB
(org.nr 559060-3378), https://diditra.com/
Rosenhagavägen 20 C (visa karta
)
549 38 SKÖVDE Jobbnummer
8804319