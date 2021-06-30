IT Compliance Specialist - Ncc AB - Redovisningsekonomjobb i Solna
IT Compliance Specialist
Ncc AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Solna
2021-06-30
We are building for the future - can you help us realize our IT roadmap?
The construction industry is currently facing a development leap where the change agent is spelled digitalization. NCC is leading the way by developing our business and future proofing our IT platform.
We are currently recruiting IT professionals who thrive on becoming important players in our digital transformation journey, taking construction to new heights through IT.
Successful candidates would join the Group function for Development & Operations (DOS), which leads NCC 's strategic development and major change programs in the business. DOS is NCC's development and delivery function for IT as well as operations development and research & innovation. We are a Nordic organization with 140+ employees working together closely under one common management. Cooperation in- and between units is key for us to deliver value to NCCs business areas, and therefore we are currently transforming to an Agile mindset and way of working in Agile teams.
The role
Your educational background can be in finance, law or IT, but most importantly you are passionate to learn. We promise that you will face interesting challenges to be solved together with a team of smart colleagues in a rewarding work environment.
In this role you will be:
interviewing NCC key stakeholders to determine compliance related priorities
reviewing relevant NCC and partner documentation, data handling processes and practices
developing and adjusting compliance strategies together with NCC Compliance unit and other key stakeholders such as Group Security
coordinating agreed regulatory compliance procedures across NCC organizational structures
providing training in compliance practices and procedures
monitoring compliance and facilitating interventions/remediations to manage compliance risks
performing compliance audits and compiling audit reports
documenting compliance related processes and maintaining records
keeping up on regulatory changes and developments in the regulatory environment
Your profile
You have a bachelor's degree within any field (providing structure capital to compliance management) together with past working experience from the Compliance domain OR you have as a minimum, three years' experience from Information Security and Privacy management / operations involving related standards, frameworks, and practical implementations of these in modern enterprise environments, that is complemented with relevant certification(s).
Meriting would be previous experience from information security and privacy management with references that can be reached out during the recruitment process. In the role relevant information security and compliance certifications such as CIPP (Certified Information Privacy Professional), CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) and other risk & compliance management studies are considered as an advantage.
To be successful in this position you need to be customer centric, a team player, self-guiding and adaptable. You have knowledge within compliance and process development, and you speak and write English and one Nordic language (preferably Swedish). Agile operating environment is something that you know already, or you have an ambition to learn more about.
Additional information
This position can be located in any of our major cities in the Nordics, but you will be working closely with our stakeholders located at our office in Stockholm, Sweden. The position may require travelling 3 - 4 days a month within the Nordic countries.
Contact and application
If you have any questions, please contact DOS IT Competence Manager - Helena Ericsson, Helena.ericsson@ncc.se after 21-08-02. If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Information Security Lead - Juha Ali Melkkilä, juha.alimelkkila@ncc.fi after 21-07-22.
Please register your application and CV in English below. Selection will start in week 35 so please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2021-08-31.
Welcome with your application!
About us
At NCC, you become part of an organization with good values, high environmental awareness and a strong will to succeed together.
Every day, our more than 15,500 employees make decisions that improve people's everyday lives, both today and tomorrow. Here you work in a strong community together with committed and professional colleagues who are driven to learn new things, achieve goals, share experiences and make a real difference together. We challenge ourselves to drive development and create sustainable solutions that move society forward with new knowledge.
As one of the Nordic region's leading construction and property development companies, we develop commercial properties, build schools, hospitals, homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure that shapes our way of life, work and travel in society. Through our industrial operations, we offer products and services with a focus on stone materials and asphalt production, paving assignments.
We safeguard a sustainable working life with a strong focus on safety, personal development and a balance between work and leisure.
NCC must reflect our customers as well as society at large and is dependent on employees with different skills. We strive to employ people with different backgrounds and value the knowledge and experience it brings.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31
Företag
NCC AB
Jobbnummer
5839464
