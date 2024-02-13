IT Business Specialist - Sales and Marketing
2024-02-13
We're looking for a driven and proactive IT Business Specialist to join our team, ready to set sail on an exhilarating journey of digital transformation within Husqvarna Construction's Sales and Marketing business.
Are you a passionate soul who thrives best when driving change through IT and digitalization?
• then this is the opportunity for you to be a part of the digitalization story of Husqvarna Construction, focusing on Sales & Marketing. You 'll be very hands on in your work, but also; defining and implementing the future technical roadmap, serving as the enabler for our business success.
Role Overview:
As an IT Business Specialist at Husqvarna Group's Global Information Services (GIS), your role is hands-on, focusing on executing tasks and connecting dots. You'll bridge technical IT aspects with practical business needs, driving operational efficiency and effectiveness. Collaborating across departments, you'll identify challenges, envision future goals and gather requirements to improve processes and systems. Using analytical skills and effective communication, you'll play a pivotal role in achieving Husqvarna Construction's objectives.
You will:
Develop a detailed understanding of the Construction business and associated IT systems and tools.
Build and maintain strong relations with key business stakeholders and internal GIS colleagues.
Work on pre-studies, projects, and change activities, documenting all necessary business objectives and information, including creating detailed business user requirements, system documentation and operational processes.
Act as a lead in high level evaluation of strategic business activities, collaborating with stakeholders to set the initial direction and scope as well as determine success factors.
Use analytical tools and techniques to process and analyze data as well as using of models, diagrams or charts to visualize and communicate findings clearly and concisely.
Evaluation of different solution options, considering feasibility, cost and benefits, making recommendations on how to best meet business needs and objectives within your area of responsibility.
Support in conducting business cases for IT investments.
Be involved in the implementation of the solution that was designed, including development, testing and deployment.
About you:
We trust in your extensive Business process and IT knowledge, seamlessly aligning with our vision to leverage digitalization for business success. Showcase your expertise in Excel, Power Point, Power BI, Visio and other vital tools - as you join us on this transformative journey.
Our next IT Business Specialist has a computer science degree, at least 5 years of IT Business Analyst/Specialist (or similar) experience, together with Project Management capabilities. If you have experience from a Business role within Sales and Marketing, that's a big plus!
With your analytical, problem-solving and communication skills, you will help improve business processes, systems and outcomes. Therefore, we hope that you will also bring a big curiosity and a structured approach, are self-driven and have excellent networking and English skills.
Location
Preferred locations for this position is in US or Sweden at any of our sites (Olathe, Huskvarna, Gothenburg or Stockholm). But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members.
Your application
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-03-03. We apply ongoing selection.
If you have any questions regarding the position contact Peter Strömberg - peter.stromberg@husqvarnagroup.com
and about the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Matilda Nordén - matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Welcome to GIS in Husqvarna Group - We are empowering our company through sustainable technology and data.
Join the global Husqvarna Group IT department, Global Information Services (GIS) and be part of a dynamic, forward-thinking and global team, playing an important part of our business development and innovation.
Our aim is to ensure that we have the necessary technology, tools and infrastructure - to operate efficiently. We are responsible for managing technological infrastructure, software, data, cybersecurity, and communication and collaboration tools. With evolving technology, we are committed to meeting future business needs.
